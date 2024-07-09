Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

In Germany, health experts are alarmed by the rapid spread of a skin fungus among men. One age group is particularly affected.

Munich – Scaly, red patches on the neck and severe itching: More and more men are complaining of these symptoms after a visit to the hairdresser. The reason is a highly contagious skin fungus that is currently spreading throughout Germany. Experts warn and explain why the filamentous fungus, which should not be underestimated, is on the rise right now.

In the worst case, hair never grows back: Experts warn of skin fungus spreading in men

Trichophyton tonsurans is the name of the skin fungus that dermatologists are currently diagnosing mainly in men between the ages of 15 and 35. Those affected may initially only perceive the round patches as itchy and unsightly, but if left untreated, the skin fungus can spread to other parts of the body – and lead to purulent abscesses there. Hair loss is also not an uncommon symptom of Trichophyton tonsurans. In the worst case, the affected areas remain bald for years after the disease has occurred.

Due to poor hygiene standards in hair salons or barber shops, the skin fungus can spread quickly. © IMAGO/ Eric Panades

“Trichophyton tonsurans is the most common thing we see right now, right after athlete’s foot,” says dermatologist Martin Schaller to MirrorAt the University Hospital in Tübingen, Schaller and his colleagues are now detecting the skin fungus “three to five times” more often than they did five years ago. While the worrying skin fungus used to spread mainly among wrestlers in the USA or Turkey, Trichophyton tonsurans has now spread throughout Germany. Dermatologist Schaller even speaks of a “Europe-wide epidemic”.

Fashion hairstyles at barbershops usually cheaper: Dermatologists see connection with skin fungus spread

According to experts, the worrying development is mainly due to barbershops and trendy hairstyles. In recent weeks, the German national team has shown what is currently in fashion: for example, the so-called mid-fade cut, which Joshua Kimmich or Robert Andrich. It is not uncommon for young men who want to wear a similar hairstyle to go to barbershops. Shops with a retro look that were originally intended to take care of men’s beards.

At the 2024 European Championship, Robert Andrich (from left), David Raum and Joshua Kimmich also showed off the trendy “mid-cut” hairstyle. © Christian Charisius/dpa

According to dermatologist Schaller, patients with fungal infections can often be identified by their hairstyle. According to the expert, 80 percent of those affected had their trendy hairstyle done in a barbershop. Haircuts are usually cheaper there than in conventional hair salons. But anyone who does haircuts so cheaply may have to put other aspects such as cleanliness on the back burner. This is what master hairdresser and head of the hairdressers’ guild, Judith Warmuth, suspects at the MirrorShaving heads or blades are often cleaned inaccurately or not at all. “And if no one disinfects them, the fungus is transmitted,” says Schaller.

Diagnosis of skin fungus Trichophyton tonsurans not always easy

This is because the skin fungus is transmitted through contact and is highly contagious. Trichophyton tonsurans can survive on objects for several weeks. However, it can take up to two weeks for the first symptoms to appear in patients, which makes it difficult to find the cause and treat it. In addition, the skin fungus is often not recognized immediately and doctors initially confuse it with a bacterial cause. Infected men therefore pass on the fungus unnoticed until the diagnosis is made.

Properly care for hair and scalp: 11 simple tips help View photo gallery

Men often pass on skin fungus unnoticed after visiting the hairdresser – treatment usually takes months

However, once the highly contagious Trichophyton tonsurans has been diagnosed, it can be treated well with terbinafine tablets. However, the tablets should not be stopped too early, warns the dermatologist. The treatment lasts until the fungus is no longer detected. How long that takes depends on the individual inflammation. “But the usual case is two to three months,” explains the dermatologist.

In order not to spoil the joy of a new haircut with a skin fungus, experts recommend: look around the barbershop or hair salon carefully and make sure it is clean. They also advise avoiding shops that do not allow appointments. Recently, another disease-causing fungus has spread among people – you should be aware of three symptoms. (nbe)