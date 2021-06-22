D.he German Medical Association has warned against vacation trips to areas where the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rampant. “Travel to regions that are particularly affected by the Delta variant should be avoided,” said medical president Klaus Reinhardt to the newspapers of the Funke media group on Tuesday.

If caution and responsibility are observed, however, there is nothing against vacation travel. For many people the vacation after the stresses of the past months is important for the mental balance. “It is necessary to adhere to the hygiene rules in the holiday resort as well,” warned Reinhardt.

Fourth wave depends on vaccination campaign

The medical president assumes that the delta variant will also prevail in Germany against the original form of the corona virus in the medium term. One can also assume that the incidence will rise again at the end of summer due to seasonal factors. Whether there will be a fourth wave depends largely on the progress of the vaccination campaign in Germany.

It is also to be expected that the number of severe courses will be lower even if the number of infections rises again, because the vulnerable groups in particular are better protected by vaccinations.

With a view to regular school operations after the summer holidays, however, people would have to “do everything to prevent a sharp rise in the number of infections, as is currently the case in Great Britain,” said Reinhardt. All adults should therefore take advantage of the vaccination offers and have the necessary second vaccinations carried out on time.