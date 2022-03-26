Laporta has granted a long interview to Mundo Deportivo that will be published tomorrow in paper format. Here we bring some of the most interesting advances:
On the rumors of the possible signing of Mbappé:
“Here everyone is free to send messages and proclamations and we already know that this is part of the world of football, that the big clubs are interested in great players. But I am not going to enter, and you have to allow me not to do it, to talk about players because if I do, the only thing I can do is harm the interests of our club. If we talk about a player and we had the intention of signing him, we would increase the price. Neither with this player nor with others do I want to comment on issues because it would harm the interests of the club. The technical secretariat and the sports management are working to improve our squad, which is getting better and better, we are more and more satisfied. I want it to be clear that we prioritize the team above all else, a team reinforced in each of its lines and what we do not participate in is raising players or looking for players who are more than the team. What we want to reinforce is the team that we have to play based on a genuine Barça system. The club we think is what the football team needs, this genuine style that for me is the key to everything and is what we have to do, a team that can play this system with highly talented players.”
Can Barça reverse the situation regarding the salary limit?
“We are working so that the salary limit that we have, which according to LaLiga is negative in a significant amount, to reverse it in order to incorporate players that reinforce the team. We are doing it in parallel, working on the financial issue and obtaining more resources to have the salary margin that we need, and at the same time we work from the sports management to incorporate four or five reinforcements that we think the team needs to be increasingly competitive”.
On the possible signing of Haland
“I insist, I will not talk about specific players but I can tell you that we will not carry out any operation that puts the institution at risk. It has been a maxim that we have followed since we became president again, it happened to us in various circumstances and We are going to continue with this philosophy and this criterion, not putting the institution at risk with operations that, even if we were already healthy, we would not do them.”
“Then, you can talk about players, about operations involving a lot of money in which Barça is not going to lose its head. That the partners are calm because we are not going to lose their heads over an operation of these magnitudes. The majority of players want to come to Barça, they like the club, the team, our philosophy, our way of working, of understanding football. And this is good, we are checking it in many cases and on a daily basis. They will have to adapt to salary levels of Barça and an economic structure of the operation that maintains the sustainability and balance of the club.”
#Highlights #Laportas #interview #Mbappe #salary #cap #Haaland
Leave a Reply