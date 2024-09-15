62’❗️HOW MISSED ANT! 😩 Fernando Beltrán and Armando González put together a tremendous play that ended with ‘Nene’ getting into the area alone and putting a ball into the six-yard box where the red-and-white striker couldn’t position himself to finish. WHAT A MISS. pic.twitter.com/HC1mgE9SsU

— Chivas Universal (@ChivasUniverse) September 15, 2024