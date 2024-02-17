Friday, February 16, El Encanto stadium field. The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara they faced the Mazatlan FC., in the duel corresponding to day seven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Those led by the Argentine Fernando Gago, took to the field with only one idea in mind: add three, achieve the fourth consecutive League victory and sleep as absolute leaders of the competition.
Very early in the game, the whistler scored a penalty in favor of the Sacred Flock. Víctor: 'Pocho' Guzmán scored again from eleven steps and excited the fans of the red and white squad, who have been quite happy in the last few games.
In the second half, Fernando Gago's men put together a nice play in the area, the ball was served to 'Pocho' Guzmán, who scored his second goal of the night, thus continuing his scoring semester.
At minute sixty-two of the game, when Chivas already won 2-0 and was getting closer to scoring the third, a play in the Mazatlán area left a Chivas footballer lying on the grass. It was expected that the referee would consult with the VAR, but that was not the case and he continued with the commitment.
The reactions on social networks were immediate. Former professional whistler Francisco Chacón, for example, immediately tweeted attacking Adonaí Escobedo for not calling the foul in favor of the Sacred Flock.
Until the eighty-seventh minute, everything was going smoothly for the red and white cause. But a serious error by 'Tala' Rangel allowed Luis Amarilla to shorten the distance on the scoreboard. Chivas suffered in the final minutes, as the Mazatlan team went all out in search of an equalizer.
In the last play of the game, Yael Padilla gave a stopped ball to the locals, and in the process he was sent off for serious foul play. All of Mazatlán went on the attack, including the goalkeeper. And the effort was worth it, as Luis Amarilla achieved a 2-2 tie, unleashing madness at the El Encanto stadium.
The next rival of the Sacred Flock is the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, who on matchday number seven of the Clausura 2024 tournament rescued the 1-1 draw against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in the agony of the match. Thus remaining undefeated so far this year.
The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have five consecutive wins over the Necaxa Hydrorays. The last time that those from Aguascalientes defeated the Sacred Flock, it was on matchday number six of the 2019 Apertura tournament.
