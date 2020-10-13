During the coronavirus epidemic, Russians went through five stages of consumption, the last of which is designated as a “transition to a new reality.” The relevant stages were identified by the specialists of the consulting company The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the research holding “Romir”. RIA News…

According to the study, the first phase took place between January and March. At this time, the country was calm before the storm, and the Russians considered the coronavirus an external threat. The next stage – from March to May – is characterized by the procurement of goods for future use. At this time, the audience of online stores grew, delivery services began to increase production capabilities.

The third stage was “stabilization”, which lasted from May to June. During this time, Russians became accustomed to online shopping and businesses adapted to the new environment. Experts characterized the period from June to September as “recovery”. During these three months, non-food shops and restaurants have reopened. Entrepreneurs began to try to catch up.

“However, already in September, the new financial reality is cooling down the buying enthusiasm,” the study says. The fifth stage was the transition to a new reality. Consumers are worried about the prospect of a second wave of infection, although they are already sufficiently aware of the safety measures. At the same time, entrepreneurs are digitizing the supply chain.

Earlier it was reported that due to the pandemic, Russian stores lagged behind fashion. The share of unsold goods before quarantine in clothing store windows has reached 30 percent.