Legend Sébastien Loeb, nine times WRC rally world champion, nearing 50, is back in action. He will join the World Rallycross Championship (World RX) this season, with the Special One Racing team, five years after last participating in the championship. And this would be enough to move fans to tears. But there’s more: the Loeb’s homage to another legend. The Delta.

Yes, because Sébastien will be at the wheel of a Lancia Delta (but converted to electric, the times are what they are…), together with the founder of the team, his compatriot Guerlain Chicherit, four-time freeride ski world champion and then became a pilot . “I’m from the generation that was rocked by the Lancia Delta’s rally victories, so naturally I have a soft spot for this car. But when Guerlain first told me about signing up for one in rallycross… I thought he was crazy!”,recalls Loeb. “And then I tested the car in December 2022 and I was immediately conquered by its dynamic qualities”.

The Alsatian had already participated in the championship between 2016 and 2018 in a Peugeot 208 WRX at the wheel of which he won twice in 36 participations. This year, in addition to rallycross, Loeb is also involved in rally-raid, where he currently occupies the provisional first place in the world championship.

But there is not only good news: the announcement of Loeb’s return to rallycross, the season begins on the weekend of June 3 in Portugal, could however put an end to the possibility of seeing the Frenchman again this year in the WRC, as happened in 2022 under a partial program with Ford. So far no announcement has been made in this regard but the road seems marked. Too bad, but in any case, seeing Loeb at the wheel of a Delta Integrale (or what’s left of it…) will still be a show.