HighlanderAlso known as The Immortals, it is a fantasy genre film that hit theaters in the 1980s for its sense of adventure and epic battles. Despite not being well received by critics at the time, it has become a cult work and will now have a remake to reach new generations.

It should be noted that the reinvention of the film was tried several times, but now it will become a reality under the leadership of Chad Stahelski, the co-director of John Wick. These were the last statements of the filmmaker for Discussing Film about the making of the new version:

“We are very involved in the development of The Immortals. Finalizing the script, writing, conceptualizing the sequences, and how we are going to do it all. We probably still have a lot more to do, but this break has not stopped us at all, “he said in 2020.

Now, it seems that the project is closer to seeing the light. Deadline announced that Henry Cavill would star in the Highlander remake as Connor MacLeod. In this regard, the actor decided to confirm the signing through his social networks.

“Very exciting news today! I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was a child, ”Cavill wrote on his official Instagram account. “From the movies in the 1980s, Queen anointed the television show with an actor who remarkably resembled one of my brothers.”

The last immortal (1986): a fantastic story like few others. Photo: 20th Century Fox.

Highlander – official synopsis

Immortals are beings of a special race that can only die beheaded each other. They have lived for centuries among men, but hiding their identity. Some defend the good, while others, the evil.

A curse forces them to fight each other until only one of them remains. Scotsman Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) is one of the survivors of the clan of the Immortals that has survived to this day.