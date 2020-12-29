Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has finished the year without any international century for the first time in 12 years in his cricket career. Kohli finished the year without making a century for the last time at the time of his debut in 2008. However, he played only five matches that year. But this time he has played 22 international matches.

India has not played a match for nearly nine months this year due to Corona. This is the first time since 2009 that Kohli has played less than 22 matches. He has hit seven half-centuries this year. Another surprising thing is that no batsman is in the top in any format. Let’s see the list of top-10 batsmen scoring runs in all three formats …

The batsmen who scored the most runs in 2020 in Tests

Batsman The match Run Best score Average strike rate 100/50 Ben Stokes (England) 7 641 176 58.27 62.17 2/2 Dom Sibley (England) 9 615 133 * 47.30 37.89 2/2 Jack Crowley (England) 7 580 267 52.72 56.86 1/3 Ken Williamson (New Zealand) 4 * 498 251 83.00 54.66 2/1 Jose Butler (England) 9 497 152 38.23 53.44 1/2 Oli Pope (England) 9 481 135 * 43.72 57.05 1/4 Joe Root (England) 8 464 68 * 42.18 56.44 0/4 Germain Blackwood (West Indies) 5 427 104 4 2.70 63.07 1/3 Marnus Labushane (Australia) 3 403 215 67.16 53.94 1/1 Tom Latham (New Zealand) 6 * 342 86 38.00 46.84 0/4

The batsmen who scored the most runs in ODIs in 2020

Batsman The match Run Best score Average strike rate 100/50 Aaron Finch (Australia) 13 673 114 56.08 81.67 2/5 Steve Smith (Australia) 10 568 131 63.11 106.56 3/2 Marnus Labushane (Australia) 13 473 108 39.41 91.13 1/3 David Warner (Australia) 12 465 128 * 42.27 95.28 1/3 KL Rahul (India) 9 443 112 55.37 106.23 1/3 Virat Kohli (India) 9 431 89 47.88 92.29 0/5 Aqib Ilyas (Oman) 6 400 109 * 100.00 82.30 2/2 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 6 353 108 70.60 145.26 1/3 Johnny Bairstow (England) 9 346 112 43.25 100.87 1/2 Shreyas Iyer (India) 9 331 103 41.37 95.38 1/2

The batsmen who scored the most runs in T20 in 2020

Batsman The match Run Best score Average strike rate 100/50 Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) 10 415 99 * 83.00 152.57 0/4 KL Rahul (India) 11 404 57 * 44.88 140.76 0/4 David Malan (England) 10 397 99 * 49.62 142.29 0/4 Tim Siefert (New Zealand) 11 352 84 * 50.28 140.23 0/4 Kamran Khan (Qatar) 7 335 88 47.85 135.08 0/3 Johnny Bairstow (England) 12 329 86 * 32.90 150.91 0/3 Virat Kohli (India) 10 295 85 36.87 141.82 0/1 Jose Butler (England) 8 291 77 * 48.50 150.77 0/3 Von der Dusan (South Africa) 9 288 74 * 48.00 140.48 0/1 Quinton de Cock (South Africa) 9 285 70 31.66 170.65 0/2