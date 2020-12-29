Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has finished the year without any international century for the first time in 12 years in his cricket career. Kohli finished the year without making a century for the last time at the time of his debut in 2008. However, he played only five matches that year. But this time he has played 22 international matches.
The batsmen who scored the most runs in 2020 in Tests
|Batsman
|The match
|Run
|Best score
|Average
|strike rate
|100/50
|Ben Stokes (England)
|7
|641
|176
|58.27
|62.17
|2/2
|Dom Sibley (England)
|9
|615
|133 *
|47.30
|37.89
|2/2
|Jack Crowley (England)
|7
|580
|267
|52.72
|56.86
|1/3
|Ken Williamson (New Zealand)
|4 *
|498
|251
|83.00
|54.66
|2/1
|Jose Butler (England)
|9
|497
|152
|38.23
|53.44
|1/2
|Oli Pope (England)
|9
|481
|135 *
|43.72
|57.05
|1/4
|Joe Root (England)
|8
|464
|68 *
|42.18
|56.44
|0/4
|Germain Blackwood (West Indies)
|5
|427
|104 4
|2.70
|63.07
|1/3
|Marnus Labushane (Australia)
|3
|403
|215
|67.16
|53.94
|1/1
|Tom Latham (New Zealand)
|6 *
|342
|86
|38.00
|46.84
|0/4
The batsmen who scored the most runs in ODIs in 2020
|Batsman
|The match
|Run
|Best score
|Average
|strike rate
|100/50
|Aaron Finch (Australia)
|13
|673
|114
|56.08
|81.67
|2/5
|Steve Smith (Australia)
|10
|568
|131
|63.11
|106.56
|3/2
|Marnus Labushane (Australia)
|13
|473
|108
|39.41
|91.13
|1/3
|David Warner (Australia)
|12
|465
|128 *
|42.27
|95.28
|1/3
|KL Rahul (India)
|9
|443
|112
|55.37
|106.23
|1/3
|Virat Kohli (India)
|9
|431
|89
|47.88
|92.29
|0/5
|Aqib Ilyas (Oman)
|6
|400
|109 *
|100.00
|82.30
|2/2
|Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
|6
|353
|108
|70.60
|145.26
|1/3
|Johnny Bairstow (England)
|9
|346
|112
|43.25
|100.87
|1/2
|Shreyas Iyer (India)
|9
|331
|103
|41.37
|95.38
|1/2
The batsmen who scored the most runs in T20 in 2020
|Batsman
|The match
|Run
|Best score
|Average
|strike rate
|100/50
|Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)
|10
|415
|99 *
|83.00
|152.57
|0/4
|KL Rahul (India)
|11
|404
|57 *
|44.88
|140.76
|0/4
|David Malan (England)
|10
|397
|99 *
|49.62
|142.29
|0/4
|Tim Siefert (New Zealand)
|11
|352
|84 *
|50.28
|140.23
|0/4
|Kamran Khan (Qatar)
|7
|335
|88
|47.85
|135.08
|0/3
|Johnny Bairstow (England)
|12
|329
|86 *
|32.90
|150.91
|0/3
|Virat Kohli (India)
|10
|295
|85
|36.87
|141.82
|0/1
|Jose Butler (England)
|8
|291
|77 *
|48.50
|150.77
|0/3
|Von der Dusan (South Africa)
|9
|288
|74 *
|48.00
|140.48
|0/1
|Quinton de Cock (South Africa)
|9
|285
|70
|31.66
|170.65
|0/2
