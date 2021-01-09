The Mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, is asking residents not to leave their homes after a sharp climb in contagion figures within the municipality.

“In barely two days there have been 35 new cases detected, which brings Motril to 131 cases per 100,000 cases,” said the Mayor, adding, “because of this worrying situation I am going to ask the competent health authority to begin vaccinating the high -risk groups in the general population, just as soon as the same is concluded in the residencies for the elderly. “

She warned that cases would climb because of the “Christmas Effect” and evaluation will be done to determine if other measures are needed, such as closing off the public parks, for example.

“I call upon residents to exercise responsibility and to try to leave home as little as possible, and in the cases where people have to, they do it obeying also safety measures,” she concluded.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)