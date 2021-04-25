The highest paid job offers for students in April were hostess and waiter. This was announced on April 25 by the Rabota.ru service, which studied the vacancy market for students in Russia.

The April ranking also includes a computer repairman, a nurse, a sales manager and a donut wrapper.

“Usually these vacancies do not require a lot of work experience, they allow you to improve your qualifications at the expense of the employer, as well as combine work with study,” leads TASS service message.

A hostess without work experience in Moscow can earn up to 200 thousand rubles a month. In Sochi, a waiter can receive from 150 to 180 thousand rubles. A computer repair technician with minimal experience in Perm can receive up to 100 thousand rubles a month.

A nurse in St. Petersburg can get up to 150 thousand rubles from a public organization, and in Yekaterinburg they are ready to pay up to 100 thousand rubles to a sales manager. A donut wrapper can earn up to 95 thousand rubles.

In March, it was reported that students in Russia most often try to get jobs as salespeople, including consultants and cashiers. The top five includes specialists in the field of IT, Internet, telecom, transport and logistics.