The pilot vacancy was one of the highest paid in January. In the Krasnodar Territory, such a specialist is ready to offer more than 600 thousand rubles a month. Writes about it TASS citing research by HeadHunter.

In Moscow, the project manager became the highest paid vacancy (from 500 thousand rubles a month). A senior Java developer can apply for a salary of 300 thousand rubles per month. An anesthesiologist-resuscitator in Moscow is offered from 280 to 420 thousand rubles.

The experts named other vacancies with high salaries. The leading specialist of the accounting department with knowledge of English is ready to pay from 320 thousand rubles a month, to the chief technologist of pharmaceutical production – up to 430 thousand rubles.

Specialists in the regions can also claim high earnings. For example, in Astrakhan, the chief agronomist is offered from 300 to 500 thousand rubles a month, and a general practitioner in Tyumen is offered from 300 thousand.

Some of the highest paid jobs in December last year were in medicine. Thus, a radiologist in Moscow can count on a salary of 250 thousand rubles. Developers of mobile offers for iOS in Moscow are ready to pay from 210 to 260 thousand rubles per month.