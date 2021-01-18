Experts have named the highest paying jobs in early 2021. Reported by TASS citing Superjob research.

According to the service, they are most willing to offer Moscow anesthesiologists: employers agree to pay them from 300 thousand rubles. Also among the highest paid vacancies are positions of the leading programmer of 1C and Golang / Go developer in the capital, where salaries are 270 and 260 thousand rubles, respectively. In addition, the top offers included the Moscow vacancies of the deputy chief engineer for production, as well as the chief developer of analytical systems with salaries of 253 and 250 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the president of the SuperJob service, Alexey Zakharov, named the professions that risk becoming unnecessary in the next ten years. According to him, the demand for accountants is falling against the background of the growth of digitalization and the massive transition to electronic document management, and drones may oust drivers in the future.