The most highly paid positions in Moscow and other Russian cities have been named. It is reported by RIA News with reference to a selection of vacancies compiled by the HeadHunter service specialists.

In Moscow, the list is topped by the vacancy of a commercial partner in the petrochemical industry. His salary is 500 thousand rubles. The next is a dentist-surgeon-implantologist with a salary of 300 to 750 thousand rubles, then – a client relations manager in an investment company. Employers are ready to offer him 300-600 thousand rubles.

Outside the capital, there are high-paying vacancies in Naberezhnye Chelny – the head of the health camp is offered up to 500 thousand rubles. In Kazan, Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg, you can find positions with a salary of 300 thousand rubles – this is the chief design engineer, sales manager of rolled metal products and the head of the rental department in a shopping and entertainment complex, respectively.

In Sochi, the services of an interior designer with a salary of 100 to 500 thousand rubles are relevant.

In the remote work format, the highest paid positions are considered to be manager, architect, tutor, and analyst.