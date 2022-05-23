Highest paid managers: rich booty for Sergio Marchionne’s heirs

John Elkann and the highest paid manager among the Italian companies listed in Bag. This is the data that emerged from the annual ranking of the fees of the company heads, for the year 2021. The lawyer’s nephew Gianni Agnelli between salaries and shares he brought home 35 million in one yearmainly due to fees from Exor (29 million) and from Stellantis (5 million), plus other income also from Ferrari. More or less the salary – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – of approx 1,200 workersif we take the average paycheck of Italian employees, according to data from OECD or Eurostat. In 2021, however, in second place are the heirs of Sergio Marchionnethe CEO of the former FCA who died on 25 July 2018. The automotive group continued to pay the sums provided for in the contract: 26 million They were paid for by Stellantis to the heirs.

Complete the podium Robert Kunze-Concewitzto of Campari: the Austrian manager has earned 22.18 million, largely thanks to stock options (19.28 million). Among the managers of the main ones public companies listed, on the other hand, is to dominate Claudio Descalzito of Eniwhich also thanks to the surge in prices of gas And petrolium earned almost 2021 8 million euros. The highest paid of the public, however, is alone twenty-first in general classification of all managers of Italian listed companies. The podium of state subsidiaries completes Marco Alverà (to Snam) with 4.6 million e Francesco Starace (Enel) with 4.5 million.

