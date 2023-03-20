Ex-Santander Sergio Rial leads the ranking; executive received BRL 59 million in 2021, the year with the most recent data

The highest compensation paid to CEOs in Brazil in 2021 came from the financial and commodities. The highest figure reached BRL 59 million. The values ​​are from a survey carried out by the financial information company With money at the request of the news agency Bloomberg Line.

The numbers appear in financial reports submitted by publicly traded companies, those listed on B3, to the CVM (Securities Commission). They are from 2021 because many figures for 2022 have not yet been released.

Sergio Rial, who earned R$ 59 million in 2021, when he held the position of CEO of Santander, occupies the whole of the highest paid list. The executive resigned as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Spanish bank in January 2023. Earlier, on the 1st of the same month, he had taken charge of Americanas. He resigned from his post after the announcement of accounting inconsistencies of BRL 20 billion in the company’s finances.

The remuneration received by Rial in 2021 represents an increase of 25.7% compared to the R$ 47 million of 2020. The bank’s board of directors had a salary of R$ 369.5 million in the same year.

In 2nd place in ranking among the best paid is Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Vale. He received BRL 55 million in 2021 – a 75% increase compared to the BRL 35.5 million in 2020. Together, the 8 members of the mining company’s board received BRL 184.2 million that year.

In addition to Rial, other businessmen present at the ranking left the position of CEO of the companies they commanded in 2021. Pedro Zinner left Eneva and now head to stone. Roberto Simões left the braskem. Rodrigo Galindo resigned as CEO of Cogna and today he is chairman of the Board of the company.