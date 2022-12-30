Outside the circuits they don’t like each other, inside the track they tend to collide against each other with worrying frequency. Nevertheless Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton they remain the two absolute reference points of Formula 1 and of the entire world motorsport. Waiting to return to challenge for the world title as happened in 2021, the two great antagonists are also the only two represented by the Circus in the ranking drawn up by Forbes on 50 highest paid athletes in the world in 2022. In this case, however, compared to what was seen on the track, the seven-time world champion from Mercedes still prevails. In fact, Hamilton is in 17th place in the ranking drawn up by the American magazine, seventh among non-US athletes.

The Hammer has made money in the last 12 months 65 million dollars, of which 57 derived from his sports contracts and 8 collected from non-sporting activities. Verstappen is currently following at a still significant distance. In fact, the Red Bull home star is 26th with an estimated gain of 48 million dollars. Of these, however, 46 derive from his contracts linked to his Formula 1 activity and ‘only’ two from commercial agreements outside the track. Absolute leader of the ‘ranking’ is the soccer player Lionel Messi, fresh world champion with Argentina, who took home around 130 million dollars in one year. The podium is completed by basketball player LeBron James and the other symbol of the last 20 years, Cristiano Ronaldo.