In ten years time, not as many young people have left education prematurely as last year. In the 2021-2022 academic year, more than 30,000 young people – almost exclusively MBO students – dropped out of their education without obtaining a basic qualification. That is almost a quarter more than a year earlier. The young people are demotivated by corona and are more likely to drop out due to an accumulation of problems, Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf writes in a letter to Parliament.

