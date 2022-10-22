AA fire has broken out near the Karanga camp on the southern slope of Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro in East African Tanzania. No one was harmed in the fire that had been raging since Friday, said Nurdin Babu from the responsible regional government on Saturday.

The causes of the fire and its extent are still unclear. The fire was identified by authorities on Friday evening. The flames were further fueled by strong winds on Saturday night. The authorities were not able to get a more detailed picture of the situation until Saturday afternoon. A plane with employees from the local authorities and the national park administration (Tanapa) was unable to get into the fire area due to dense clouds and smoke and had to turn around prematurely, as the prefect of the Kilimanjaro region, Nurdin Babu, announced.

320 firefighters have been on duty since early morning. Dense clouds of smoke and winds made the work difficult, according to the information. It’s burning on the mountain at about 12,000 feet. According to a statement from the Tanzanian park authority on Saturday, easily combustible plants grow there in the climatic mountain zone of the heathland.

It’s not the first fire on Kilimanjaro. About two years ago, residents and employees of the Tanzanian park authority managed to extinguish a fire after a few days. Around 95 square kilometers were destroyed.

At around 6000 meters, Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and a popular tourist destination. Every year about 50,000 people make their way to the summit.