On the state of coronavirus in the country, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there are less than 10 lakh active cases for the last 2 weeks and the recovery rate is 84 percent. The average daily corona virus has a positive rate decrease. The new recovery rate has been higher in recent times than in new cases. Of the active cases in the country, 10 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have 77 percent active cases.In the press conference conducted by the Ministry of Health, it was told that the number of corona infected in the country has also crossed the figure of 66 lakhs. The number of infected has increased to 66,85,083. There are 919023 active cases while more than 56 lakh people have recovered from Corona, which is the highest number of people recovering in the world. Apart from this, more than 8 crore tests have been done in the country so far. At the same time, the number of active cases has been less than 10 lakhs in the last two weeks. At the same time, the recovery rate has reached 84 percent.

Cases are now coming down in the country

The Health Ministry said that where 84179 cases were reported in the week of the beginning of September, there were 92,830 cases in the second week and 90246 in the third week in the same sequence, and 83,232 in the fourth week. After this, 77113 cases have been reported in the first week of October. This means that the number of cases is declining rapidly. The recovery rate is improving rapidly.

Highest deaths in 25 districts of 8 states

Maharashtra and Karnataka are being closely observed. There are 25 districts in the country where 48 percent people of the country have died of corona. These include districts in 8 states of the country. Akel Maharashtra consists of 15 districts. Karnataka comprises two districts, one district Tamil Nadu two districts Bengal one district Punjab one district Andhra Pradesh two districts Gujarat one district Uttar Pradesh. The Government of India target has 1 percentage of mortality.