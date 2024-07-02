Home page World

Such a strong Atlantic hurricane has never been recorded so early in the year – “Beryl” has reached the highest category. It is the first hurricane of the season, many more could follow.

St. George’s – The dangerously strong hurricane “Beryl” has caused severe damage in the southeast of the Caribbean. It made landfall on Monday morning (local time) as a Category 4 hurricane over the island of Carriacou, which belongs to Grenada, according to the US hurricane center NHC. It has since been upgraded to Category 5 – the highest for hurricanes. “Beryl” is expected to approach Jamaica soon.

According to the NHC, sustained wind speeds of up to 260 kilometers per hour were measured late in the evening (local time). According to experts, not even a Category 4 hurricane had been measured in the Atlantic so early in a year. “Beryl” is the first hurricane of this year’s season.

Devastation with extensive damage to houses has been reported on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, said Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in a briefing. Power has been cut off everywhere and communication between the islands is difficult. One death has been recorded so far – this happened when a tree fell on a house.

In addition to Grenada, several other island nations in the Lesser Antilles experienced strong winds and heavy rain, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia. Images on social media show flooding, palm trees bending in the wind and debris from damaged homes. The NHC warned of extremely dangerous conditions with life-threatening winds and storm surges.

Cricket world champions from India are stuck

The hurricane caused numerous flights in the region to be cancelled. India’s men’s national cricket team is stuck in Barbados after winning the T20 World Cup on Saturday, Indian media reported.

“Beryl” is moving in a west-northwest direction. It is expected to remain an extremely dangerous, severe hurricane as it moves across the eastern Caribbean, according to the NHC. On Wednesday, the eye of the storm is expected to approach Jamaica. In a press conference, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on the population to use the time to prepare themselves and stock up on water and canned food, among other things. On Thursday, “Beryl” is expected to reach the Mexican Yucatán Peninsula, where holiday resorts such as Cancún are located.

Historic hurricane

In less than 24 hours, it had already developed from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday. “Beryl is now the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record, surpassing Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 hurricane on July 8, 2005,” wrote expert Michael Lowry on the X platform.

“Beryl” is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts from June to November. The most active period is usually around September. A hurricane is defined as a wind speed of 119 kilometers per hour, the highest category – 5 – starts at 251 kilometers per hour.

Hurricane season may be stronger than usual this year

The US weather agency NOAA is expecting an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic this year. The reasons include above-average water temperatures in the Atlantic and the expected onset of “La Niña”, a phase of cooler water in the Pacific.

Hurricane “Beryl” reaches the southeastern islands of the Caribbean © Ricardo Mazalan/AP/dpa

Climate change is also a factor. Global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. dpa