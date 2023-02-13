Home page politics

Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Karolin Schäfer, Moritz Serif, Nadja Austel, Vincent Büssow, Lucas Maier, Christian Stör, Vivian Werg

Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian positions. The death toll on both sides is higher than ever. The news ticker.

Wagner Soldiers: Former mercenaries report executions of their own comrades

Former mercenaries report executions of their own comrades Russian Combat Losses: Ukrainian armed forces announce preliminary figures

Ukrainian armed forces announce preliminary figures Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 11.14 a.m.: According to British figures, Russia has lost more soldiers in Ukraine than it has since the early days of the war of aggression. “In the past two weeks, Russia has suffered what is likely to be its highest casualty rate since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday (February 12), citing statistics from the Ukrainian General Staff. London could not examine the methodology used to collect the figures in detail, but assumes that the “trend illustrated by the data is probably correct”.

According to the data, on average over the past seven days, there have been 824 Russian deaths or injuries per day, which is more than four times the figure for June and July. This increase is likely related to several factors, including the lack of well-trained personnel, coordination, and resources at the frontline, as evidenced in Bachmut, for example. But Ukraine also continues to suffer great losses, the British wrote.

Ukrainian soldiers move to their positions on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. © Libkos/dpa

Losses for Russia: More than 138,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed

+++ 10.25 a.m.: Reliable figures on how many soldiers Russia in his war against them Ukraine loses are hard to get from the Kremlin. The Kyiv Independent publishes the preliminary estimates of Russian combat losses of February 13, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces:

Soldiers: 138,340 (+560)

138,340 (+560) Tank: 3283 (+3)

3283 (+3) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6492 (+4)

6492 (+4) planes: 296 (+0)

296 (+0) Helicopter: 286 (+0)

286 (+0) Artillery Systems: 2290 (+3)

2290 (+3) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 234 (+0)

234 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 465 (+2)

465 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5150 (+2)

5150 (+2) Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 2007 (+0)

2007 (+0) Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces estimates as of February 13

Zelenskyj calls for further western sanctions

Update from Monday, February 13, 6:30 a.m.: Against the background of the war that has been going on for almost a year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for further western sanctions against Russia – for example against its nuclear energy branch. “It is not easy. There is a certain resistance,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video message on Sunday. There was also a time when other punitive measures against Russia seemed difficult, he added. “Now they apply – for example in relation to oil and oil products from Russia.”

Losses to Russia: Ukrainian troops ‘exhaust the enemy’

+++ 8.15 p.m.: Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Air Force launched two attacks on Russian positions on Sunday. A total of eight positions were hit by rocket and artillery units from Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said in the evening. In addition, an air defense system and two ammunition stores were destroyed. According to the General Staff, Russia continues to focus on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlovka.

Losses for Russia: Zelenskyj imposes sanctions on 199 Russians

+++ 4:16 p.m.: president Volodymyr Zelenskyy today signed a decree enacting a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions on 199 Russian citizens, the daily reports Pravda.

The only Ukrainian on the list is a former deputy chief engineer of the von Russia confiscated Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which allegedly sided with the Russian occupying forces.

Losses for Russia: “He who hesitates will be shot by his own commander”

+++ 1:58 p.m.: “Ours Commander was told that anyone who gets cold feet must be eliminated. And if we don’t eliminate him, we will be eliminated,” two Wagner mercenaries reported on their experiences on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine in an interview with the US broadcaster CNN. “If one group is unsuccessful, another will be sent immediately. If the second one is unsuccessful, they send another group,” said one of the fighters in the interview.

The two men were recruited while in prison. In August last year, according to the report, the Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, landed on the prison grounds with a helicopter. They were offered a contract for six months. In return, they should receive an acquittal.

+++ 11.35 a.m.: Ukraine destroys two Russian boats in the Dnipro Delta. Russian forces were allegedly preparing the boats for acts of sabotage in the Dnipro River delta in southern Kherson Oblast, cited The Kyiv Independent the military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk.

+++ 9.15 a.m.: How The Kyiv Independent reported, The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on February 12 that Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit 14 makeshift bases of Russian troops, an ammunition depot and an anti-aircraft missile complex.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine shoots down fighter plane

+++ 8.06 a.m.: The Ukrainian border guards said they shot down a Russian warplane on Saturday. The incident is said to have happened in the heavily contested Bachmut. A member of the border protection units hit the plane with a western, shoulder-launched anti-aircraft weapon, it is said. The fighter jet was probably a Su-25. Because no parachute jump was observed, the pilot was probably “demilitarized”.

Heavy losses for Russia: 1,100 soldiers die in one day

+++ 6.33 a.m.: Russia’s army is said to have lost a total of 1,140 soldiers on Friday. This was announced by the General Staff of Ukraine.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: more and more dead soldiers

Update from Saturday, February 11, 6:24 a.m.: Mediazona, an independent Russian media outlet that tracks the number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine, recently noted that reports of fatalities among President Vladimir Putin’s troops are beginning to rise. The portal reported Newsweek.

“In the last two to three weeks we have noticed that the number of reports [über getötete Soldaten] starting to rise,” he said media zone-Data journalist Maxim Litavrin the Moscow Times. The Russian media company’s employees are so overwhelmed with counting the number of Russian soldiers killed that Litavrin recently called for people to join the team to work on the “victim counting project”.

Update from Thursday, February 9, 6:44 a.m.: According to Ukraine, Russia has suffered new casualties over the past day. The General Staff in Kyiv reported 24 air raids on Russian positions, 21 of them on concentration areas of soldiers and military equipment. In addition, artillery and missile troops are said to have hit eleven targets, including two checkpoints.

Ukraine war: Russia expects counter-offensive

First report from Wednesday, February 8, 10:39 p.m.: Kyiv/Moscow – The armed forces of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj expect an attack in February in his country’s war with Russian attackers. “Russia is now concentrating its forces. We all know that,” he said loudly Kyiv Post at a recent press conference. It is preparing for a “revenge campaign”, “not only against Ukraine, but also against a free Europe and the free world,” the president said.

However, there are also indications that Russian soldiers themselves must reckon with an impending counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces. In an interview with the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Leonid Pasechnik, acting head of the pro-Russian “Luhansk People’s Republic” in eastern Ukraine, said Ukrainian troops had built up enough forces to launch a counterattack in the region. “The situation is certainly very difficult,” Pasechnik said, according to the Russian state news agency Pravda.

Ukraine war: Russia’s hoped-for rapid success does not materialize

On February 24 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a “special military operation” in Ukraine that sparked the war between Russia and Ukraine. In October 2022, Putin announced the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions — the Luhansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhia — claiming they belonged to Russia.

So far, however, Putin’s army has not achieved the rapid success it had anticipated in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian armed forces have been fiercely resisting the neighboring country’s war of aggression for almost a year. As a result, Russia had to record heavy losses. Western countries also condemn the Russian invasion and – after lengthy negotiations – are supplying Ukraine with modern weapon systems to defend themselves against the aggressor. (editorial with agencies)