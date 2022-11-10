A record yield was expected. But the fact that the art collection of Microsoft founder Paul G. Allen, who died four years ago, would bring in so much money is surprising. The first of two auctions at Christie’s in New York, with only sixty works of art, brought in more than 1.5 billion dollars (also more than 1.5 billion euros) on Wednesday evening.

This shattered the only six-month-old record of $922 million for the collection of Harry and Linda Macklowe, an elderly American couple who argued about the division of the estate and had to sell the art by order of the judge. On Thursday evening, Christie’s will auction another 95 works of art with an expected yield between 58 and 87 million dollars.

Seurat of 149 million

Top piece of the first auction was a small pointillist painting by the French artist Georges Seurat from 1888 that found a new owner for $149 million. Canvases by Paul Cézanne, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin and Gustav Klimt also fetched more than 100 million. Nearly all the works submitted brought in considerably more than expected.

Christie’s had previously guaranteed the Allen heirs a certain minimum return for the collection. The auction house had covered the financial risk of that commitment by making purchase agreements with customers if works of art did not reach the target prices. Given the high yields, those customers now share in the success.

With an estimated net worth of more than $20 billion, Paul Allen was known as one of the richest people in the world. Together with his schoolmate Bill Gates, he founded Microsoft in 1975, which would become the most important tech company in the world.

Hermit

Allen, who died of cancer at age 65, has sometimes been portrayed as a hermit. He was single and childless, loved Jimi Hendrix’s music and owned two sports teams. In the early 1990s, when the art market was in a deep trough, he started collecting. He bought many landscapes, many big names too, but his collection, which spans a period of more than 500 years, does not show a clearly recognizable preference, from the Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli to the living British painter David Hockney.

Madonna of the Magnificat by Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli.

Photo EPA/Sarah Yenesel



The auction attracted enormous interest. 20,000 visitors came to the viewing days and the largest art dealers and many prominent collectors were present at the auction. Asians bought a quarter of the artworks, reports The New York Times. The newspaper spoke with trader Dominique Lévy. According to him, the high yield of this auction does not say much about the art market in general, but it does say about ‘the hunger for exceptionally rare works’.

Allen, who has donated more than $2.6 billion to philanthropic causes during his lifetime, has determined that the proceeds from his art collection will go to charitable causes. He named his sister Jody the executor of his estate.

Also read: Paul Allen’s Private Collection Could Bring in a Billion Dollars

