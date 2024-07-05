Home page World

Stromboli is currently on alert. The civil protection service is warning residents and increasing surveillance. Mount Etna near Catania is also causing unrest.

Stromboli – The Aeolian Island (also called Lipari Island) Stromboli in southern Italy is currently experiencing unprecedented volcanic activity. The volcano of the same name has reached the highest alert level and the civil protection has issued an early warning level, as reported by the Italian daily newspaper The Republic reported. The population and the authorities are facing great challenges as lava and ash massively affect the landscape and life on the island.

Volcanic activity on Stromboli: Pyroclastic flows reach the Mediterranean in Italy

An intense pyroclastic flow developed on the Stromboli volcano on Thursday (July 4, 2024), advancing along the Sciara del Fuoco to the coastline and spreading several hundred meters into the sea. These dangerous flows are created when hot gases and ash are released in an explosive eruption. This resulted in lava flows that rolled from the volcano to the coast from about 700 meters above the sea, reports the news agency Ansa.

Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes. Right now, things are really rumbling again on the Mediterranean island. The authorities are alarmed. © Picture Alliance /INGV Vulcani

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reports a two-kilometer-high column of ash rising from the Sciara del Fuoco. This column of ash can not only disrupt air traffic, but also cause health problems for the population, especially respiratory diseases.

“Regardless of the local volcanic phenomena, which may exhibit frequent fluctuations, a situation of increased volcanic imbalance continues to exist. The population of the island is therefore invited to inform themselves and to pay close attention to the advice of the local civil protection authorities,” says the official Website the Italian Civil Protection Authority.

Pyroclastic flow A pyroclastic flow is a fast-flowing mixture of hot gas, magma fragments, crystals, and rock fragments that moves along the Earth’s surface. It is formed either by the collapse of eruption clouds, producing pumice-rich flows and ignimbrite deposits, or by explosions or the collapse of lava domes, producing block-and-ash flows. The flow is surrounded by an ash cloud that settles as a fine deposit. Source: Dictionary of Geosciences

Lava flows on Italian volcanic island: Civil protection on high alert

Given the current situation, the Civil protection the alert level for the Stromboli volcano has been raised from orange to red. This means strengthening the monitoring system and information links between the scientific entities and the operational structures of the National Civil Protection. The decision was taken after consultations with various centers of excellence, including the INGV, the CNR-Irea and several universities.

The red alert leads to the activation of the Advanced Operations Centre (COA), which deploys experts from the National Civil Protection to ensure coordination with the local authorities. The mayor of the municipality of Lipari has already ordered initial measures to protect the population and is continuously informed about the development of the situation.

Thick smoke and quakes: Impacts on the region

The residents of Stromboli are urged to keep themselves informed of the latest developments and to follow the instructions of the civil protection authorities, reports ansa.itThe increased volcanic activity can lead to further dangerous events at any time. Therefore, the population should be prepared to evacuate quickly and take protective measures in the event of an emergency.

Stromboli from above: The island is enveloped in thick smoke by the cooling pyroclastic flow. © Vigili del Fuoco

Etna, another active volcano in Sicily, is also showing increased activity. An eruption occurred on the south-eastern slope of the volcano, creating an ash cloud almost five kilometers high. This ash has enveloped the city of Catania and the surrounding areas in a gray blanket, covering streets, sidewalks, cars and balconies. Catania airport had to partially close its airspace due to the ash cloud and limit air traffic to five landings per hour, as The Republic reported.

Aeolian Islands Volcanic Region: Scientific Monitoring and Forecasts

Continuous monitoring by the INGV and other scientific institutions is crucial to understanding and predicting the evolution of the Stromboli and Etna volcanoes, the Civil Protection Agency’s website states. Through seismic measurements and other geophysical surveys, scientists can analyze the volcanoes’ activity and issue timely warnings.

Pictures from the helicopter: The lava cooling in the seawater creates a thick cloud of water vapor, carbon dioxide or monoxide and sulfur dioxide. © Vigili del Fuoco

A sudden and striking increase in the amplitude of the seismic signal on Stromboli indicates a very high level of activity that is currently ongoing. These data are crucial for assessing the hazard and planning protective measures.

The region is always in the headlines because of its volcanic activity. In fact, Etna and Stromboli are go-etna.de even the two most active volcanoes in Europe – if you don’t count Iceland. (ls)