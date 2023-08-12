Nsustainability is on everyone’s lips. Municipal urban planning also has the task of making specifications in favor of climate-adapted cities. The tragedy here is that our cities are already largely built up and the possibilities for public intervention on private land are very limited.

The striking phenomenon of the gravel garden offers a playground that is clearly visible to local politicians. What is meant by this is the preference that has been in fashion for some time, to lay out the garden with gravel or crushed stone and to place individual plants decoratively in it. What is popular with some homeowners is popularly nicknamed “horror gardens.”