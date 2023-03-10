Britain’s Office for National Statistics said Friday that Britain’s gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent.

Forecasts were that the country’s economy would grow by only 0.1 percent.

Britain’s economy contracted by 0.5 percent in December, but it escaped recession last year.

For the whole of 2022, UK GDP growth has fallen to 4 percent.

Despite this, the British economy in 2022 remained smaller by 0.8 percent compared to its size at the end of 2019, making the United Kingdom the only country in the Group of Seven whose economy has not fully recovered from the downturn caused by the Corona epidemic.

It is noteworthy that the Bank of England decided at its first meeting this year, in early February, to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to reach 4 percent, which is the tenth increase in a row, in order to control inflation, which last year reached its highest level in more than 41 years. Which weakened the purchasing power of British families, and led to a massive strike wave to demand better wages.