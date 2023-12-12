Home page World

From: Cefina Gomez

Press Split

Since measurements began in 2022, such high levels have never been found in wastewater: Germany is currently apparently struggling with a huge increase in the number of corona cases.

Munich – Doctors’ practices are overcrowded and health insurance companies are reporting a peak in sickness reports. Many people have already noticed, but the latest figures prove: Germany is ailing. According to information from the ARE weekly report from the Robert Koch Institute One in twelve is currently flat, which is around 7.1 million people based on the total population.

Acute respiratory diseases in Germany are currently doing the rounds, the seven-day incidence for coronavirus infections is 29. In comparison, the peak of the omicron wave in spring 2022 was almost 2,000. However, the low numbers can be misleading, the evidence of this can be measured in wastewater.

The latest wastewater values ​​show: apparently huge corona wave in Germany © Ben Birchall/dpa

Corona in wastewater: Record values ​​show higher corona waves than during the pandemic

An average of one million gene copies of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus are currently floating in one liter of wastewater, a record high since measurements began in June 2022. The health expert Dr. Timo Greiner from the Robert Koch Institute is responsible for wastewater monitoring and epidemiological situation assessment and in a conversation with the Mirror, an indication that many people are currently infected.

The wastewater provides an important indicator that Corona is on the rise again, especially now that the pandemic is over but the virus continues to trigger new waves of infections. Investigating the virus load through wastewater monitoring can serve as an early detection, as infected people excrete the virus before the first symptoms develop.

What procedure is used to test wastewater for Corona?

Since the test centers have been dismantled in many places, the corona incidence can hardly be measured reliably anymore. The wastewater monitoring method is therefore considered an important way to get an impression of the infection situation in Germany. The wastewater analysis shows that Bavaria is also struggling with high values.

Wastewater monitoring In order to test the wastewater for Corona, a water sample is taken and analyzed in the laboratory using a PCR test. The samples from the sewage treatment plant are not contagious because only harmless fragments of the virus end up in the sewage system. However, the challenge in the examination is to recognize that factors such as the day of the week and the time of sample collection can influence the result. To compensate for this, samples are taken every hour on selected days and mixed together. This method can be used not only for Corona, but also for other pathogens such as flu viruses or multi-resistant germs. The wastewater can even provide information about where the most cocaine is consumed in Germany. Researchers are working to further develop this method to prepare for possible future pandemics.

Cases are increasing rapidly: What you should pay attention to now to avoid the Corona wave safely

With a view to the upcoming Christmas holidays, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is calling for a booster vaccination for older people and risk groups. The vaccination would currently be optimal for people aged 60 and over.

In addition, younger people should keep their distance, wear a mask or get tested, especially when visiting risk groups, in order to reduce the risk of infection. Other virologists also recommend coming to terms with the pandemic. Precautionary measures should still be taken seriously so that the lessons we have learned from the corona pandemic are not forgotten. (cg)