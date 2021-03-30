The Higher Colleges of Technology confirmed that it has adopted 67 innovative student projects and ideas, with the aim of developing them into start-up companies, and enabling 19 to actually transform into start-up companies that enjoy commercial licenses and have their work team, noting that 97% of the college programs have been linked to international professional certificates, to ensure empowerment Students are world-class skills.

This came during the symposium “Flashes from the Journey of Excellence and Leadership in the Higher Colleges of Technology”, which was organized by the colleges, virtually recently, in cooperation with the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program, as part of the “Government Excellence Dialogues” series, in which the Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi , And a number of government officials, managers, experts and academics, and more than 900 people.

The symposium stressed the importance of strengthening the digital infrastructure in educational institutions to enhance their readiness for the future, in a manner that guarantees the continuity of education, especially in times of crisis, and the symposium witnessed a review of the results achieved by the colleges, through their adoption of the system of government excellence 2.0, which motivated them to apply unconventional methods of work that depend on proactively Flexibility and innovation, which strengthened its ability to face the challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, and to provide distinguished, highly efficient educational services.

Yasser Al-Naqbi, Assistant Director-General for Government Leadership and Capacity in the Cabinet Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the government adopts enhancing excellence in the educational system and developing innovative solutions and tools that ensure the sustainability and continuity of education, especially in times of crisis and emergency, which reflects the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in building a distinct future educational system that keeps pace with global changes and meets the requirements of comprehensive development.

He pointed out that the experience of the Higher Colleges of Technology in adopting and implementing the government excellence system represents a model to be emulated in government academic work, which seeks to achieve excellence and leadership, and aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness, by building national capabilities and competencies, and providing it with the necessary knowledge and expertise, by taking advantage of the potential of advanced technology. He added that instilling a culture of excellence in the national academic institutions guarantees building exceptional new generations, capable of leading the future efficiently and effectively.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi confirmed that the Higher Colleges of Technology, during the past year, despite the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic, managed to achieve several achievements and implement its “fourth generation” strategy.

He pointed out that, since 2019, the colleges, according to the directions and vision of the leadership, have focused on graduating companies and entrepreneurs, through the free creative economic zones, and they have adopted 67 innovative projects and student ideas, with the aim of developing them into emerging companies, and enabling 19 to actually transform into emerging companies. She enjoys commercial licenses and has her own team.

Al Shamsi stressed that the march of excellence in colleges continues, especially with the preparation for the next fifty years 2071.

Specialized educational services

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, stated that the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, finally, will contribute to focusing on skills and competencies, designing programs and presenting Specialized educational services that meet the individual needs of the student according to his abilities and talents, and to strengthen work on graduating companies and entrepreneurs, through free economic zones that support the transformation of student projects into emerging companies.





