The Higher Colleges of Technology in Al Ain organized a “Hackathon” under the title: “We Innovate for a Better Tomorrow,” in which male and female students from various disciplines participated, to find innovative solutions related to the financial sector and investment. This hackathon was held in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. This hackathon is considered the second of its kind organized by colleges in Al Ain in conjunction with the “Emirates Innovates” activities, and each year the focus is on putting students in front of challenges related to one of the sectors, as this year they competed in a challenge related to creating solutions to guide and direct novice investors who wish to Investing with Abu Dhabi Securities Market, and helping them know how to invest correctly, effectively and successfully in stocks.

Out of six competing teams, three teams won the first three places, with the “Abu Dhabi Securities Platform for Investor Training” project winning first place, which is an interactive platform for training new investors and helping them acquire the skills and information necessary to make their investment process successful. The platform contains a set of services. Interactive and digital tools that the investor can benefit from to achieve his investment goals.

The second place went to the “Shawar” application, which is a platform that relies on artificial intelligence and virtual reality technology to train investors, with this application linked to the official website of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, with the aim of enhancing investors’ awareness and knowledge.

While the “Sharek” platform won third place, which is an interactive platform that provides a range of services to investors, such as an investment guide, personal investment, investment risk assessment, and an investor community. Through this platform, investors can obtain all the information and advice that supports their access to the correct investment in the stock market. .