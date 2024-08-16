The Higher Colleges of Technology provide programs that support the academic performance of its students, including the “Academic Success Centers,” which help students develop their academic performance. Registration and follow-up are done electronically by the professor and the student himself if he wishes to enhance his level in certain courses. Teaching in these centers alongside professors also includes outstanding students in what is known as “peer teaching.”

The colleges emphasize the importance of focusing on academic performance by introducing students to how to understand and follow up on their academic performance from the beginning in cooperation with academic supervisors..

The Academic Success Centers program aims to guide and train students in three programs starting from the pre-college stage (high school stage), in addition to providing an introductory and guidance program for self-development, as the student bears responsibility for his academic choices and receives academic support throughout the study period until graduation..

The programs are Learning Centers (Academic Success Centers), Study Skills and 21st Century Skills, and Advising and Supervision (Introductory Program – Choosing a Major)..

The Academic Success Program provides support to students as needed. The proactive advising system determines whether intervention is necessary for a particular student. Not all students receive the same type and amount of support. Support is provided according to each student’s individual needs..

The Academic Success Program is committed to early intervention and seeks to provide academic support when a potential need arises for the student based on faculty referrals..

The Academic Success Program launched 14 Academic Success Centers in all the colleges of the complex, to achieve its strategic objectives of supporting students’ academic performance outside the classroom, and a system for following up on electronic lessons was also provided. (tutTrak) To all faculty and administrative staff.

Academic Success Centers provide academic and developmental services to students by improving the performance of those students who need academic support, in addition to developing their study skills. Academic Success Centers attract outstanding current students to provide them with the opportunity to teach and supervise their peers by providing training and workshops that enhance their leadership and future skills, through the peer tutoring program.