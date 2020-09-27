Highlights: Kovid virus can reach inside the body through saliva along with bacteria.

The situation is still not clear about Kovid. AIIMS Dental Specialist says that Kovid virus can reach inside the body through saliva along with bacteria. Therefore, people should pay special attention to oral hygiene at this time along with applying masks or following social distancing. Kovid virus occurs in the mouth and nose of infected patients, which is why the risk of infection during dental treatment is high, so dental treatment is being done only in emergency situations.

AIIMS Dental Specialist Dr. Amrita Chawla says that people who are traveling at the moment are wearing masks, but if they are not paying attention to the cleanliness of the mouth, then due to this, the formation of saliva starts to decrease considerably. . The doctor said that the risk of spreading bacterial infection is high due to the pieces of food getting stuck between the teeth, temperature inside the mouth not exceeding 37 degrees. Citing a study, Dr. Amrita said that viruses not only enter our body through bacteria, but saliva from the Lower and Upper Respiratory tracks can also reach the virus inside the body.

He said that the bacteria that spread the disease within the saliva could then accumulate in the Lower Respiratory Track and cause infection within the langas. Therefore, due to not doing oral hygiene properly, its number starts increasing between the langs and the mouth. Which also increases the risk of respiratory infection. Also, the risk of other complications increases after a viral infection. Dr. Chawla said that a recent research has been published in the British Dental Journal, which attempted to find out the relationship between oral hygiene and virus respiratory infection. According to this research, oral hygiene was also considered as one of the worst reasons for the elderly to suffer from pneumonia. This may also be true for the Kovid-19. It has been found in the study that where bacterial super infection is common in severe cases of Kovid-19. It is believed that more than 50 percent of the deaths in corona infection cases are due to bacterial superinfection.

Emergency treatment only for patients

Regarding this, Dr. Gyanendra Kumar of Maulana Azad Dental College said that it is not easy to work for a dental specialist right now. The machine used during the dental procedure produces aerosol, which threatens both the doctor and the patient. Therefore, only emergency patients are being treated now. Before the treatment a rapid test is done of the patient, then being treated with all necessary precisions.