“And here I grew the trees in the shape of my initials.” Wim Hoogendam, garden manager of Dekema State, proudly points to his trees that grow in a neat W and H in fresh green. In this utility garden, espaliers seem like a carefree pastime that combines beauty with ingenuity. I wonder how such a specialism actually arises.

The answer is: French courtesy and a little ice age. That combination gave us the espalier fruit. An art that started small, took off and is still, or again, understood by a small group of enthusiasts. The orchard in Dekema State in Friesland is a place where you can get very close to this phenomenon today. But that wasn’t always the case.

Hoogendam became a gardener in 2000 and found a garden with some old fruit trees, but the walls were covered with roses. “I saw that the walls had a cavity, so they were intended for espalier fruit. Such a wall is built to retain heat.” His experience with his own gardening business had brought him into contact with fruit cultivation, but he was well aware that espalier fruit was rocket science. “The archives showed that fruit had been grown here for a very long time. Pears, apples, but also peaches and figs. This indicates that they must have used advanced pruning techniques, otherwise you will not succeed.”

With the reference work Gardening art van Jan Freriks, éminence grise in slate art, Hoogendam set to work. “But as it goes with trying to do things from books: practice always gives you questions that are not answered. Then I invited Freriks to come and have a look and give advice. He came here every year and that’s how I learned the trade.”

When he takes me past the walls, you can see that he has mastered the job well. Fruit trees that grow in U-shapes, in grids and in circles. It’s very nice, but who ever thought that would be useful?

Royal reward

Notables, pastors, gentlemen farmers, large landowners with a castle or monks went to the French countryside in the seventeenth century with nail scissors to trim trees. The Renaissance ideal of the cultured and cultivating man suited this occupation perfectly. Strolling the garden path with a book in hand, showering mild wisdom on the gardening staff, they invented a whole new craft.

The best part was that it was very lucrative to grow fruit. In the cities people paid good prices for fruit. In 1695, Monsieur Girardot, a peach grower and notable of Montreuil, sold three thousand peaches to the city of Paris at a thaler apiece. That was a distinguished occupation with a royal reward.

Garden boss Wim Hoogendam. Photo Kees van de Veen

That it was necessary to grow fruit trees against slate walls is attributed to the Little Ice Age in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. They looked for ways to guarantee heat for the crop and discovered that trees that were placed against a wall produced better fruit. The first walls were made of loam and straw, brick was much too expensive for the simple fruit growers. The fruit was affected by the droppings of birds and rats that nested in that straw, so the walls were covered with bricks from above. It was worth all the effort because of the high demand for fruit. Large areas were converted to this cultivation, especially in Normandy and around Paris. Montreuil was close to Paris, where the countless walls stood higgledy-piggledy. For centuries peach growers expanded their vertical fields, at the peak there was 57 hectares of wall they harvested from.

Bad teeth

Louis XIV made life difficult for his gardeners by moving to the swamp around Versailles. Then he couldn’t bear the fact that they could bite into a juicy peach twenty days earlier in Paris. Of course that was not possible: ‘L’état, c’est moi’, so the first peach had to be eaten by him too and not by some Parisian citizen.

The one he found to make his fruit trees bloom was Jean-Baptiste de La Quintinie, a philosopher with a law practice in Paris who indulged in the art of pruning in his large garden. Due to his background, he approached it as an issue that had to be viewed thoroughly and from many angles. On his appointment as overseer of the vegetable gardens at Versailles, le potager du roifollowed his book in 1690: Instructions pour les jardins fruitiers et potagers.

This work was far beyond the simple garden guide with practical hints. It was a treatise that elevated French fruit growing to a specialist science. Now Lodewijk could amaze his guests with asparagus in December and strawberries in April. And of course they ate peaches well before people in Paris could sink their teeth into them.

The preference for soft fruit that expresses Quintinie’s work probably arose from the pitiful state of the teeth of the sweet-loving nobility. Louis XIV had to undergo such a nasty extraction that half of his jaw came with it. Then a Poire d’Or is preferable to a hefty apple like the Syden Hemmetje.

Pears thus became the specialty of La Quintinie, he describes hundreds of varieties. The philosopher was ennobled and the fruit and vegetable gardens of Versailles became an example to which the whole of north-western Europe turned.

Photos Kees van de Veen

Also around Friesland, where the nobility embellished the countryside with French gardens. It is difficult to say whether it was the smaller size or another national character that led the Dutch to include their vegetable gardens in the whole of the garden plan. The little fruit tree, l’arbre nain, planted in geometric patterns, and the fences, plaited pear trees and ornamental walls became a favorite part of Dutch gardens. Here really the useful was united with the pleasant.

“We know from the archives,” says Hoogendam, “that in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth century a substantial part of the profit at Dekema State was made with the sale of fruit.” Dekema State was close to the source of great knowledge about fruit: Johann Hermann Knoop, the founder of modern fruit growing, was appointed in 1731 by the widow of the Frisian stadtholder as gardener for the extensive gardens of Mariënburg. Under her patronage and his passion for research, the orchards and espalier fruit flourished. His research into the use of fruit to make jenever did not end well: he was fired for alcohol abuse. He was forced to focus on publishing from that moment on. The research into the cultivation of fruit served him better than that of the application.

One hundred volunteers

With his Pomologia, Fructologia and Dendrology he became the founder of pomology, the scientific study of fruits. You want to hang the beautiful prints with hundreds of apples and pears on the wall. The names are poems that evoke visions of a world of fresh Frisian orchards: Roode cheekjes, Moye Neeltje, Doeke Martens apple. With a Sweet Bobbert and a Grauwe Rabau. And stories about pleasure gardens with crinolines: Reinette non Pareille, Cher a Dames. Or naughty associations: Cuisse Madame (women’s thighs). Or loftier dreams: Blessed pear, Bon Chrétien d’Automne.

“My favorite pear,” says Hoogendam, “is the Ponds pear. Here” – we are standing next to a large semi-standard tree – “last year there were pears that did indeed weigh a pound. But I also really like the pineapple apples, they really taste like pineapple.”

Photo Kees van de Veen



One hundred volunteers help the duo Hoogendam – Jacomine Hoogendam oversees the State, her husband the garden. But no one is allowed to touch the fruit trees. “That work is so close, I do it myself. For the half-standard trees I have now trained people who can help me, but the espalier trees, no.” A little apologetically: “You won’t get back every shoot that you cut off.”

As I go through the gardens I see people hoeing, mowing, manure and walking into the main house with flowers. It is no longer a place where a few people live and where the rest come to serve invisibly. “That gives the greatest satisfaction,” says Hoogendam, “to be able to share such a beautiful garden with so many people.”

A little later I’m sitting behind a glass of apple juice on the terrace in front of the gardener’s house. To enjoy the fruits of Supreme Gardening.



It is pleasant to cook with peaches. They are not only suitable for pies, fruit salads and other desserts, but also for savory preparations. In this recipe, the fruits are grilled and then combined with (also grilled) sugar snap peas and with burrata. The contrast between the sweet, juicy and dairy side of the cheese makes a very pleasant summer lunch, but also a festive starter. You can peel or leave the peaches as you wish. You can also use other lettuce leaves instead of arugula. For 4 persons: 4 ripe peaches, peeled or unpeeled, quartered 100 g sugar snap peas 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 tsp honey 4 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp pine nuts 2 handfuls of arugula 2 small balls (or 1 large ball) of burrata ½ – 1 red chilli pepper, seeds removed, cut into half rings. 10 – 15 basil leaves, torn smaller Heat a grill pan and grill the peach quarters for 5 – 6 minutes, until nice dark stripes are visible and the flesh is reasonably soft. Then place the sugar snap peas on the grill pan and grill for 2 – 3 minutes, until they are just cooked through, but still crispy. Beat a dressing of the balsamic vinegar, honey, olive oil and salt and pepper. Toast the pine nuts until golden in a dry frying pan. Divide the arugula over 4 plates or a large bowl. Break open the burrata and place the cheese in the center of the dish. Arrange the grilled peaches and sugar snap peas on top. Sprinkle the salad with the pine nuts, chili pepper and basil. Serve with crusty (baguette) bread. Illustration Sophia of the Mars