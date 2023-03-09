Increased penalties for smugglers, strengthening of repatriation centers, ad hoc commissioners for centers with dilapidated structures: the government issues a decree on flows and irregular immigration, which was discussed today during the extraordinary Council of Ministers convened in Cutro .

Up to 30 years in prison for “anyone who, in violation of the provisions of this consolidated text, promotes, directs, organizes, finances or carries out the transport of foreigners within the territory of the State”. The provision extends the penalty to those who “performs other acts aimed at illegally obtaining entry into the territory of the State, when transport or entry are implemented in such a way as to expose people to danger for their life or for their safety or subjecting them to inhuman or degrading treatment”.

The imprisonment ranges from twenty to thirty years “if the fact results, as an unintended consequence, in the death of several people”, as in the case of the shipwreck of last February 26th. “If the fact results in the death of a single person – it reads – the penalty of imprisonment from fifteen to twenty-four years is applied. If serious or very serious injuries are caused to one or more people, the penalty of imprisonment from ten to twenty years is applied”. More generally, for those who organize the smuggling of migrants on our seas, the sentences go from the current “one to five years” to “two to six years”.

In addition to imprisonment, there are also fines, 15 thousand euros for each migrant illegally boarded. The repatriation centers are being strengthened, and a tightening is foreseen for those centers where migrants arrive and find dilapidated conditions, complete with the appointment of ad hoc commissioners. Article 9 provides for the strengthening of detention centers for repatriations “by way of derogation from any provision of law other than criminal law, without prejudice to compliance with the provisions of the anti-mafia law code”.

For the three-year period 2023-2025, the maximum quotas of foreigners to be admitted to Italy for subordinate work are set: a “preferential” lane will be assigned to workers from countries which, “also in collaboration with the Italian State, promote media campaigns for their citizens concerning the risks for personal safety deriving from the inclusion in irregular migratory traffic”.