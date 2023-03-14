Driving a petrol or diesel car will never be easier or cheaper than it is now. Everyone knew that by now. But the measures that are currently in the pipeline – such as payment according to use (BNG), or road pricing or road pricing – are probably not yet sufficient to achieve the Dutch climate goals for 2030.

Minister Jetten of Climate and Energy presented an extensive report yesterday entitled Sharp goals, sharp choices. In it, a research committee recommends going even further to limit the emissions of the Netherlands.

Higher kilometer rate for petrol and diesel

In the Mobility chapter it is proposed to tighten the thumbscrews on the fuel car a little more. A fixed kilometer rate for all cars was previously proposed for BNG, regardless of fuel, weight or emissions. The Committee proposes to review this and apply a higher kilometer rate for petrol and diesel. As an example, they cite a construction in which 9.06 cents must be paid for an average petrol car, 13.16 cents for a diesel car and 2.24 cents per kilometer for an electric car. This with a view to discouraging and encouraging fuel and electric cars respectively. A calculated additional CO2 reduction of 0.8 megatons would result.

It is also stated that for every year that BNG is introduced before 2030, another 0.15 megaton will be saved. In the course of 2023, it will be decided exactly how the kilometer registration will take place. Partly depending on this, it will be examined whether earlier introduction of BNG is a realistic option. The RDW and Tax and Customs Administration indicate for the time being that this will be difficult.

Other proposed measures

The committee recommends abolishing the lower road tax and BPM rate for delivery vans. By 2030, or even earlier. In fact, a substantial increase in the BPM is proposed (up to 200 percent) for all cars with a combustion engine from 2025. A lower MRB rate should apply to EVs in that year. This possibly in combination with a higher rate for fuel cars.

Also for 2025, a proposal is being worked out for a ban on business vehicles with a combustion engine. There are some legal snags involved, but electrification of all lease cars could result in a CO2 reduction of 4.9 megatons between 2025 and 2030. The ban on fuel cars driven for business would not apply to self-employed persons without employees.

For petrol and diesel enthusiasts, there are also some soothing words in the research. For example, it is concluded that a Dutch ban on new fuel cars in 2030, instead of the 2035 proposed by Europe, is not legally feasible. On the same grounds, the Committee argues that a total ban on fuel cars (of all ages) in the Netherlands by 2040 or 2045 is not an option. Unless this ban is imposed at European level.

None of these are certainties yet

For now it is just a collection of ideas and proposals. The Ministry of Climate and Energy sees them as opportunities to achieve the target emission reduction more easily. The goal has always been for the Netherlands to emit 55 percent less CO2 by 2030 than in 1990. Our country should be completely climate neutral by 2050. Measures such as a higher kilometer rate for petrol and diesel could lead to a reduction of 60 percent in 2030 – just to be on the safe side, so to speak. The full report is here to watch.