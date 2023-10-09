Clouds of smoke mark the impact of Israeli bombings this Monday in Gaza. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS)

Stock markets and financial markets in Latin America opened lower this Monday. It is the first consequence, in the economic field, of the risk aversion with which global investors reacted to the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel this weekend. Faced with an increase in oil prices, Latin American economies face the risk of rising inflation, while fear of a recession in the United States and China may have a negative impact on growth in the region.

Latin American currencies have depreciated against the dollar on Monday morning because some investors sold assets in countries in the region as a precaution due to the uncertainty generated by the Hamas attack. Two net oil exporting economies, Brazil and Colombia, will benefit from the increase in price generated by the conflict in Israel. Other producing countries such as Mexico, however, will not see a net gain since, in the final balance, they are importers of petroleum products.

The conflict quickly escalated to “war,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, which has raised fears that it could spread to other countries in the Middle East, a key region in the production and trade of fuel. On a global scale, the rise in the price of oil will translate into an increase in the cost of living and volatility, explains Alfredo Coutino, an analyst specialized in the region at the firm Moody’s Analytics.

“If a quick negotiation is not reached, we will have an oil price around 100 per barrel and that is already a very negative element for the main engines of the world, such as the United States and China,” says the telephone conversation specialist. from Washington. The United States is the main buyer of Mexican and Central American products, while China is the main importer of goods and raw materials from South American countries.

“In the case of the United States, when the price of oil approaches 100 and remains there for a period, that in the past has been a symptom that the economy is heading into a recession,” says Coutino. For his part, the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, Agustín Carstens, responded to a question from a journalist on Sunday about risks on a global scale. “It’s too early to say,” he replied, according to the agency. Reuters.

The conflict is taking place in the Middle East and could disrupt oil trade flows in the region as well as risk affecting other countries. In this context, WTI started the week with a 4% gain, trading at $86.15 per barrel, while Brent advanced 3.91% to a price of $87.89 per barrel, according to data from Banco Base “Las Tensions in the Middle East may increase,” Gabriela Siller, director of analysis for the firm in Mexico, warned in a report, “since the United States has sent military support to Israel and it is speculated that Iranian security officials helped plan the surprise attack.” of Hamas over the weekend… Oil price gains have a minimal effect on the foreign exchange market where risk aversion predominates.”

“For now, this is a very focused conflict, between two parties. In that sense we can hope that this will not generate a significant negative effect in the rest of the world, and particularly in Latin America,” says Countino. The fall in the financial markets has not been “virulent,” says the specialist, “and that is because the fact that it is a conflict, so far, contained, is being considered by the financial markets. There is still hope that the conflict will not transcend, or at least it will not have a duration that could affect the economy of the rest of the world.

