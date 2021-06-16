WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Import prices in the United States rose more than expected in May as the cost of oil products rose and bottlenecks in the supply chain pushed up the prices of other goods, adding to signs of that inflation is heating up amid the reopening of the economy.

Import prices rose 1.1% last month, after gaining 0.8% in April, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. With the seventh consecutive monthly increase, the index raised the annual increase to 11.3%, the highest rate since September 2011.

In April, the annual rate had been 10.8%.

Economists consulted by Reuters predicted a 0.8% rise in imported prices, which exclude tariffs. Part of the acceleration in annual prices reflects the drop in last year’s weak reading calculation.

This month’s data showed a strong increase in producer and consumer prices in May. Vaccination against Covid-19, trillions of dollars from the US government and low interest rates are increasing demand, driving companies to look for raw materials and labor. But higher inflation is seen as transitory, with supply chains expected to self-regulate.

Imported fuel prices jumped 4.0% last month, after rising 1.6% in April. Oil prices increased by 3.8%, while the cost of imported food dropped by 0.4%. Excluding fuel and food, imported prices rose 1.0%. In April, the so-called core import prices advanced 0.7%.

The report also showed that export prices rose 2.2% in May, after rising 1.1% in April. Agricultural export prices rose 6.1%, the biggest gain since November 2010.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

