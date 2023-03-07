The switch to an electric car is not that obvious.

Switching to an EV as a lease driver is more or less because there is little else possible. As a private individual, you still have a free choice, but people are not yet eager to drive electrically. Firstly, the purchase of an EV is a lot higher compared to a comparable car with a combustion engine. And then there are the charging costs, which have increased enormously due to higher electricity costs.

High energy costs are a barrier

It is precisely those higher costs for electric driving that are now a barrier for four out of ten Dutch people (41%) to make the switch. This is the conclusion of a survey conducted by Pricewise, in collaboration with independent fieldwork agency Panel Inzicht, among 1,000 respondents. Nevertheless, a large proportion (44%) say they are considering switching to an electric car within five years. 18% indicated that they would consider doing so within one year.

A new EV is not included for the most part. With purchase prices of 30,000 euros or more for an already not too decent model, a new EV is unattainable. They rely on the second-hand market. Participants in this study indicated that they would be the first to purchase an electric car as a used car if they made the switch.

Switch electric car

The high purchase price and high energy prices are not the only factors that have an adverse effect on the transition to electric. The fact that an EV is usually more expensive in car insurance does not help either, says Hans de Kok, director of Pricewise.

offer

To get that Dutch person into an EV, the supply of used electric cars has to increase considerably. That market is still very young. As a result, purchase prices are still high. The electric car subsidy on a used car is also often a pittance compared to a purchase price. So that won’t make a difference. The range will only have grown considerably in a few years, with more affordable options for consumers.

