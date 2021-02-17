Higher education institutions The choice of evidence seems to have increased the number of young people in colleges

The reform of student selection is also reflected in search behavior: young people in particular applied for more and more places.

Lappeenranta studying at a technical university Juho Närhi is one of last spring’s students whose place of study came off with a certificate choice.

In the spring, Närhi wrote with honors from Somero High School four Magnes (physics, mother tongue, biology and chemistry) and three cum laude (long mathematics, geography and Swedish). Due to the corona epidemic, Närhe’s two test days were brought forward in the spring student tests.

“That’s why I ended up writing four tests in consecutive days,” Närhi says.

“Fortunately, I didn’t have to start reading for the entrance exams right after the writings. It would have felt heavy. ”

Younger, The proportion of students aged 19 and under among those who accepted a place in higher education clearly increased last year. Through certificate selection, students are clearly younger than those selected by examination.

Applicants also applied for more applications than in previous years. This change was evident among the youngest applicants.

Applicants also applied more for a number of fields and colleges located further away from the applicant’s home municipality.

The information is based on the interim report of a follow-up study on student selection reform prepared by researchers at the Wage Earners’ Research Institute (PT) and the State Economic Research Center (VATT).

Research supervisor Tuomas Pekkarinen The State Economic Research Center considers changes in search behavior to be expected. Certificate selection makes it easier for an applicant to apply for more than one place of study.

Applicants can apply to sites located in different locations without preparing for multiple entrance exams and without traveling for entrance exams to different locations.

In addition, it is easier to apply simultaneously to both a polytechnic and a university or to different fields within the higher education sectors when it is no longer necessary to prepare for sectoral selection tests.

Colleges in a joint search, you can search up to six search destinations at a time. In the 2020 application, an average of 3.4 different lower tertiary level applications were applied for.

Närhi also applied for a total of six destinations: four of them were located at Lappeenranta University of Technology and two at Aalto University. Electrical engineering in Lappeenranta was originally only his second search. He was the first to apply to the same school for energy technology.

“However, I am pleased that I ended up with electrical engineering, as it seems now definitely own field,” Jay says.

Prior to high school, Närhi also considered applying for a national defense high, but before the year of aid he was cut a congenital pit breast, which delayed his entry into the army.

“I wanted to go to study something and I didn’t wait, so that’s why I decided to apply now,” Närhi says.

Now he is considering planning to complete his electrical engineering studies to the end.

With certificate selection and there were differences between those selected on the test points. According to researchers, it is quite likely that increasing the choice of evidence has played a significant role in rejuvenating the age distribution of those who have received a place.

According to the interim report, those selected through the selection of certificates and those who have taken a place are, on average, 2–3 years younger in the polytechnic and university sectors than those selected with test points and who have taken a place.

A particularly large number of people under the age of 21 are selected through the selection of certificates: this age group includes 40 per cent of those selected through polytechnics and as many as 65 per cent from those selected through universities.

The age distribution of those selected with test points and those who received the place is clearly more even. In the case of polytechnics, almost half and in the case of universities, about a quarter of those who have taken a place through this selection method are over 25 years old.

Also there is a significant difference in the gender distribution of those who have received a place between those who have received a place through certificates and test points quotas.

In the case of polytechnics, a small majority of those selected with a certificate and admitted are women. In the university sector, women, on the other hand, have a majority in both groups, but the proportion of women is higher (58 per cent) for those who have received a place through a test quota quota than for those who have received a place through a certificate quota (54 per cent).

Thus, according to researchers, increasing the certificate quota would seem to have halted the growth in the proportion of women.

“It was surprising, because the girls have done better than the boys in the second grade, and the reform emphasizes the importance of success in the second grade,” says Pekkarinen.

The phenomenon may be influenced by the fact that universities were allocated additional places in male-dominated fields this year. The choice of evidence may also have encouraged men to apply for more to study even before attending military or civilian service.

TeachingThe Ministry of Education and Culture commissioned a follow – up study from the consortium of the Wage Earners’ Research Institute and the State Economic Research Center on the success of the student selection reform.

The study examines whether the reform accelerated transitions from the second to the third degree, and analyzes its effects on the allocation of study places.

The final report of the follow-up study will be completed in spring 2022. The interim report published on Wednesday describes the search behavior and changes in student selection in 2015–2020.

Researchers emphasize the need to refrain from drawing far-reaching conclusions at this stage. The results describe the situation after the reform, but the changes observed are not necessarily due to the selection reform, but may be due to other factors that change over time.

For example, the corona epidemic and additional places in universities are likely to influence selection.

“The results should not be interpreted as effects of the reform. The observed changes may be affected by numerous factors, such as the coronary epidemic and the additional sites decided in 2020, the effects of which cannot be controlled with the data currently in use, ”Pekkarinen emphasizes.

About the corona epidemic due to Juho Närhe’s studies have started as distance learning, with the exception of individual laboratory studies. Nevertheless, in the autumn, Närhi moved to his new place of study in Lappeenranta.

The studies have gone well, but the new classmates have remained a little more unfamiliar, he said. Only one already familiar to him applied to study in Lappeenranta, and this one also applied to another field.

“For the most part, invoices now have to be calculated alone at home, even if many tasks are one that would benefit from being able to do the invoices together.”