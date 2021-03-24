Higher education institutions Saarikko for universities on welfare measures: “There is still room for improvement”

“The discussion with principals and students was primarily about how we share best practices to support students by squeezing each other,” the minister explains the patronage of universities.

“Colleges have done a great job so far, but there is still room for improvement, ”said the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (central) actions by universities and polytechnics to reach out to students lost during the corona pandemic and distance learning and to improve their well-being.

HS said on Wednesdaythat the Minister in charge of higher education institutions, Saarikko, became active in stepping up university support measures for students at the beginning of March after the ministers’ interest rate information for students had received critical feedback.

After the event, public concern about the nausea and loneliness of college students became more common anyway and also increased pressure on politicians.

Saarikko convened representatives of universities and student unions. He also hoped that each college would present him by mid-April with three measures to promote student well-being.

“Principals and the discussion with the students was mainly related to how we share best practices to support the students by pushing each other, ”Saarikko explains the meeting to HS by e-mail.

Saarikko also reminds that at the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Education and Culture allocated a total of six million euros to projects supporting the well-being and community of students to be launched at universities.

“The well-being of students is a matter of common importance for the state, universities and student organizations. Our intention is to meet again between the universities and student organizations, reviewing the actions taken and thinking about the necessary further steps, ”Saarikko reports.

“Colleges have done a great job of enabling distance learning, but higher education is much more in a young person’s life. Especially for first-year students, the situation is very difficult when a connection to the community cannot be established, ”says Saarikko.

Colleges students have been mainly in distance learning for over a year. In Finland, contact teaching was stopped on 18 March. Depending on the region and sector, the situation has varied somewhat, depending on the epidemic, from the complete closure of facilities to the provision of contact teaching deemed necessary.

Despite or partly due to distance learning last year, credits and degrees were accumulated in colleges at the same pace and even more than the previous year.

For example, a record number of students graduated from Vaasa University of Applied Sciences last year. “However, the numbers do not tell how individuals can,” says the rector of Vaasa University of Applied Sciences. Kati Komulainen.

Surveys have reported anxiety, strain, exhaustion and loneliness, although distance learning is also suitable for some.

Helsinki Professor of Education at the University Katariina Salmela-Aron according to the corona, university closures caused by the corona are an unprecedented challenge to students ’quality of life and success.

Salmela-Aro and her Austrian colleagues have studied and compared the mental well-being of Finnish and Austrian university students. 6,071 university students from Austria and 1,653 from the University of Helsinki participated in the study.

Salmela-Aro says the research has shown how important basic psychological needs are for students’ well-being and how social contacts, even remotely, help maintain internal learning motivation.

“Success can be promoted by setting milestones. In addition, there should be enough space for individual feedback. Students’ voices should be heard more, ”Salmela-Aro says in a press release.

According to UNESCO, by the end of April 2020, schools and universities were closed due to the corona pandemic in 178 countries, affecting some 1.3 billion students worldwide.