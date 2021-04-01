Higher education institutions Record number of applicants in joint university application – due to the last-minute rush of applicants, some applications were not stored in the system

The joint search, which ended on Wednesday, covered the most applications in the fields of health and well-being, business, administration and law, and technology.

Colleges there were a record number of applicants in the joint search this year. According to a release from the National Board of Education, a total of about 157,800 applicants applied to universities and polytechnics, which is more than 6,000 more than last year. The joint search ended yesterday.

Of the universities, the universities of Eastern Finland, Jyväskylä and Oulu in particular increased their number of applicants, offering new fields in this year’s search. Each of these universities had 300-400 more starting places in the joint application this spring than last year.

For example, the University of Eastern Finland offered speech therapy training for the first time this year. More than 800 applicants applied for the training. The new degree program in psychology at the University of Oulu, on the other hand, attracted more than 3,000 applicants.

“The number of applicants will certainly be affected by the availability of new areas,” says a specialist from the Board of Education Merja Väistö.

The most applicants will seek in the health and well-being sectors, business, administration and law, and technology. In the search, it was possible to search for six search destinations, and applicants searched an average of 3.4 search destinations.

“In business, administration and law, the number of applicants rose clearly the most compared to last year in both university and polytechnics. There are 2,700 more applicants than last year. There are also more than a thousand more applicants in technology and social fields than last year, ”says Väistö.

According to the evasion, it is difficult to assess clear reasons for the growing popularity of the sectors. One reason may be the choice of evidence, which makes it easier to apply for both business and legal education.

“Previously, it was quite difficult to prepare for the selection tests in both fields at the same time,” says Väistö.

Between 50% and 60% of those who are admitted are currently admitted on the basis of a certificate, but the proportion of students selected in this way varies from application to application. According to the evasion, the proportion of evidence chosen varies from 25 to 100 per cent by sector.

This in universities, the highest number of applicants per starting point was in medical, agricultural and forestry education. There were more than nine applicants per starting point for both sectors.

At the University of Applied Sciences, the most challenging thing is to get into the training of oral hygienist and dental technician, where there were 16 applicants for each starting place.

Compared to the starting places, the lowest number of applicants is in the fields of technology in universities and in the fields of education in polytechnics. The former has 3.2 applicants and the latter 2.3 applicants per starting point.

This What was special about the spring joint application was that an exceptionally large number of applicants submitted their applications during the last minutes of the application period.

“We’re pretty confused that about a thousand applications were tried in the last ten minutes. It takes time for the last few meters, ”says Väistö.

Due to the last-minute rush of co-search, the search service was congested. For this reason, a few dozen applications were not stored in the system, even though they were submitted on time.

The National Board of Education advises those who have submitted their applications on time but still received an error message to contact the applicant service at the university to which they were applying.