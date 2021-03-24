Higher education institutions Minister Saarikko demands three measures from all universities to improve students’ well-being by mid-April

The minister became more active in stepping up university support measures following failed interest rate information for students in early March.

About colleges the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) expects all universities and polytechnics to take three measures to improve student well-being. Universities should present their measures to the Minister at a follow-up meeting in mid-April.

The strong guidance of the archipelago has aroused some outrage in the universities but also praise for the activity and acceleration.

Initially, the Minister did not seem to believe that the universities themselves were aware of the problems posed to students by the pandemic and distance learning, let alone take the necessary action.

At the end of January, the Ministry of Education and Culture had distributed six million euros in Korona grants to universities and student unions for a total of almost 40 projects, which are intended to strengthen students’ well-being and guidance.

Grant applications had become worth more than EUR 16 million, so the need for support had been identified.

The appropriation from last year’s fourth amending budget will cover, among other things, low-threshold counseling, small group and peer support, and study psychology services.

“Too many students are left alone. We want grants to enable a variety of ways to support student well-being and community. I hope that students will actively use these new services, ”Saarikko said in a January release.

The timing of the archipelago’s new “welfare enthusiasm” at the beginning of March coincided with the same week as a corona information session for students.

Over college students who had been in distance learning for a year had been waiting for the opportunity for a long time. However, the result was disappointing for many, as instead of measures, ministers received mainly “cheerleaders and jaxuhals”, as described on the social media.

After failed corona information, public talk about student nausea and loneliness expanded. The following week, Saarikko invited representatives of universities and student organizations to a joint meeting, where he had wondered, among other things, why universities did not call all students, for example.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister hoped that on 14 April, all higher education institutions would present to him three measures to improve well-being.

“Self I feel the minister’s activity as information guidance and not as a patrol, and we now have a hugely good discussion connection, ”says the rector of Vaasa University of Applied Sciences. Kati Komulainen.

Vaasa University of Applied Sciences ‘share of the six million euro support package was 80,000 euros, which is intended to support studies and students’ life management skills.

Komulainen says that actions have been taken even before the grant.

“We’ve sent text messages to everyone, and everyone has their own group facilitator. We are also recruiting for study psychology. In August, we were going to recruit our own coach for foreign students, but due to the activity of the Minister, we are doing it earlier. ”

Of the three measures desired by Saarikko, the study psychologist and the coach make up two.

“Starting next week, a student can also book a space on an empty campus to study without having to be in the studio all the time. That is our third measure, ”Komulainen reveals.

Also At the University of Eastern Finland, both the public debate and Saarikko’s concern about student nausea spurred action, says the academic rector Tapio Määttä.

“Our own follow-up also shows that prolonged distance learning has polarized the student body: some are even more successful, but some need more support.”

Based on the feedback received from students, almost half of them experience an increase in workload and more than a third feel that they are left without peer support.

According to Määtän, the university will try to reach all students during the spring, hire a third study psychologist and recruit teaching assistants to support teachers in the autumn.

The University of Eastern Finland accounted for EUR 235,000 of the Ministry of Education’s support pot, which supports students’ ability to study and participate. The student union is also involved in this two-year Bridges project.

“Projects which are mobilized with special grants are really good, ”says the chairman of the Finnish Student Union (SYL) Annika Nevanpää.

He also gets criticism. “The challenge here is that Saarikko is struggling with quick results, even though recruitment, for example, takes time. I dare not say that the results will come right away. Sure, they help, but there is no single magic. ”

Nevanpää considers the hiring of study psychologists important in itself. There are only enough study psychologists in five universities, and two of them do not have them at all. Top students on SYL’s list also have contact with all students and especially special groups.

In addition, Nevanpää points out that universities can only do “a certain amount” to promote student well-being.

“Living and living are important in the basic blocks of a student’s life.”

Indeed, SYL’s framework statement position demands that now is the time for a student-friendly government to live up to expectations and invest in students’ social security. For example, according to the statement, the tuition fee should be increased to 335 euros per month, ie to the level before the cuts made in 2017.