Higher education institutions Board of Directors: University selection tests are held on campuses

Applicants assigned to quarantine may not take the selection test.

Universities are preparing to organize spring and summer selection tests on campuses, says the Rector’s Council of Finnish Universities Unifi ry in its press release.

“We have estimated that organizing physical entrance examinations is the best way to implement fair student choices in these circumstances. We have prepared carefully for the implementation of the selections and considered that the experiments can be carried out with strict security arrangements, ”says the Chairman of the Unif Vice-Chairs of the University of Finland Rector’s Council. Petri Suomala in the bulletin.

“However, this requires that everyone bears their responsibilities and comes to the scene only in good health and in accordance with safety instructions.”

Universities recommend that applicants avoid close contact both for two weeks before the entrance exams and during the actual entrance examination period. In addition, safety distances must be observed when entering and testing. Universities also require the use of a mask in entrance exams.

For the entrance exam participation is not possible if the applicant has been placed in quarantine or isolation. According to the release, those in voluntary quarantine should also not participate in selection tests.

No new trial will be held later in the spring for those in quarantine or isolation.

According to the release, careful security arrangements are intended to ensure the safe participation of all applicants in the selection tests. Therefore, individual arrangements for protection against coronavirus cannot be offered separately to those at risk.