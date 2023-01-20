Move air cargo from International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) to the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) it will generate higher costs due to the lack of road infrastructure, cold chain and qualified personnel, specialists agreed.

Carlos Torres, an analyst in the aviation sector, indicated that moving cargo to AIFA implies problems due to lack of connectivity.

“The biggest criticism is that there will be more costs for airlines and effects on supply chains”, he considered.

Ángel Domínguez, from the College of Aviator Pilots of Mexico, assured that costs will increase.

“The price will increase, because you have to move cargo by land, to a place where it can come out to take it to its final destination. That means that the user public is going to pay more,” she warned.

Jesús Navarro, from the College of Mexican Aeronautical Engineers, said that the AIFA It has not completed the infrastructure to handle the cargo or logistics access.

Jose Alfredo Covarrubias, of the National Air Traffic Union, He stressed that moving cargo requires qualified personnel to avoid the transfer of illegal products.

Luis Ernesto Rodríguez, president of the Confederation of Associations of Customs Agents of the Mexican Republic, said that the agent who wishes to dispatch through the AIFA You must request your registration before the National Customs Agency, invest in offices, warehouses, hire new personnel or transfer the one you currently have in the AICM.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) He assured that he has held meetings with representatives of the airline industry and authorities to discuss the rearrangement of air cargo.

He explained that they have held 43 events with 61 groups from the air cargo industry and federal government agencies.

Likewise, it has coordinated 11 visits to the facilities of the AIFA to clearly understand the needs for the start of operations.

The Secretary He added that there have also been 20 workshops with the industry and 12 meetings to learn about their work and map their requirements.

With information from Frida Andrade.