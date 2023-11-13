The Higher Colleges of Technology launched the “Official Sustainability Framework” under the title “The Road to COP28 and Beyond,” which includes the pillars of sustainability in the colleges and the initiatives and activities associated with them in preparation for their participation in the COP28 Conference of the Parties at the end of this November.

Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, stressed that “sustainability” is not a new concept or practice for Emirati society. It is part of the Emirates’ approach since its founding, which is based on providing a better environment and life for its people and for future generations.

He explained that the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) is a new confirmation of the country’s position and leadership and an ideal destination to host such a global event in which heads of state, government and experts meet to discuss the challenges of climate change and work to coordinate global efforts to reduce emissions. Carbon.

He added that this global event requires us to work in an integrated manner and support the leadership’s efforts, to make hosting “COP28” a success, and for sustainability to be within the societal system, in which individuals and institutions participate and interact with it with awareness and commitment that enhances the application of best practices related to sustainability, and highlights a clear understanding of it and the challenges that it faces. Facing the climate globally, indicating that the country has a vision that goes beyond hosting the conference to achieving goals that support joint work with all global and concerned parties to chart a better, more prosperous and stable future for humanity.

He stated that colleges of technology, as the largest institution of higher education in the country, have the advantage of having the largest segment of young people, reaching more than 25,000 male and female students, who represent the force and energy driving development. Preparing and empowering these people in the field of awareness and commitment to everything that enhances sustainability in its various fields is constructive. An instillation for the future. This is why colleges place sustainability as an integral part of their educational system, to become part of the lives and awareness of students, through curricula, applied projects, daily activities and practices. These young people are the country’s ambassadors during the conference and beyond.

For her part, Hind Al-Mualla, Deputy Director of the Complex for Employment and Knowledge Economy, expressed the colleges’ pride in being part of this exceptional event that will lead to a more sustainable future for all, noting that the colleges have many initiatives and achievements related to sustainability that should have been placed in an integrated framework that organizes and directs them. It promotes progress towards dimensions that enhance success and continuity, and consolidates sustainability as a concept and practice.

She noted that the sustainability framework includes four basic pillars, including college community engagement, accelerated solutions, sustainable communities, and carbon neutrality.

She noted that youth are an essential part of the framework of work at the level of awareness and education through curricula, activities and events, as well as application through innovative solutions and projects. The colleges have also appointed students who represent “youth ambassadors” for sustainability at the “COP28” conference, and that they have been selected according to specific criteria to be Serve as key focal points for sustainability across all 16 college campuses.

Dr. Ahmed Sami, advisor to the complex’s director, provided a detailed explanation of the four basic pillars of the sustainability framework, explaining that the “college community participation” pillar refers to the colleges’ work to follow a participatory approach with all target groups for awareness and education within the college system through study courses for students and development courses. Professional for employees, while the “Accelerating Sustainability Solutions” pillar comes through initiatives that include establishing more startups focused on sustainability, promoting applied research, launching an applied research fellowship for college students, and highlighting applied research and innovation projects geared toward sustainability.

He added that the third pillar, “Sustainable Communities,” constitutes a focal point for colleges that work in an integrated manner with various categories of community organizations, including the private sector and higher education institutions in the country, to expand efforts and activities related to sustainability, and this was reflected through the colleges’ membership in the University Climate Network and the Emirates Climate Action Alliance. As for the fourth pillar, it focuses on achieving carbon neutrality on campus, and contributing to achieving the UAE’s goal of reducing emissions and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, in addition to the colleges’ commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.