Indian scientists have found a link between the symptoms of Coronavirus in India and the amount of virus in the body of an infected person. A study conducted on more than 200 corona patients in Telangana revealed that this could give policy makers a better idea about the spread of corona virus infection. Other researchers, including scientists at the Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad, have advised to detect and then monitor primary and second-level contacts of untreated patients. On the results of the study, immunity scientist Satyajit Rath said that he is a little surprised to find that the virus (viral load) is high in people with no symptoms. Scientists said that in the second week of April, cases of infection in Telangana have increased rapidly in unusual ways.

Danger of rising mortality

Murali Dharan Bashyam from the CDFD’s Laboratory of Molecular Oncology said, “Understanding the possibility of infection from patients without symptoms or understanding that people who have good immunity power can spread the infection to people whose immunity power is not so strong then death.” There is a risk of rate rise. ‘

Shocking results revealed in the study

On Tuesday, 2,734 new cases of infection came in the state, while nine people died. According to scientists, samples collected from late May to July show a higher proportion of patients with no symptoms than previously collected samples. The study revealed that cases of symptomatic infection correlated with a higher CT value (virus load) compared to untreated cases. A real-time PCR probe reveals the result from a luminous signal and the CT (cycle threshold) value is the number of rounds required for that luminous signal to cross a threshold.

Samples taken for 210 patients

In the study, the scientists analyzed whole genome sequence data of virus samples from 210 patients in and around Hyderabad, which observed extreme and frequent changes in the viral genome. Bashyam reported that the majority of the population under study (over 95 percent) we observed were infected with the 20b clade (or strain), while some specimens belonged to other clades and subclades. He said that the important thing is that 100% of the virus is from 20b clade from May to July.

Infection percentage of males higher

Scientists reported that the virus’s initial entry into the state came from 2-3 different viral clades. Starting in May, the virus infection was able to establish itself. A spike protein called D614G was also found to be converted in large quantities by scientists. Which has now been shown to be associated with higher infection rates of the virus. Most samples were in the age group between 15–62 years, with an infection rate of males (61%) to females (39%).

It is necessary to test asymptomatic patients

Bashyam stated that viral transmission is based on a number of factors, but based on our results, it is now important to begin studies on the possible transmission of the virus from asymptomatic patients. He said another interesting result of the study was that the majority of the sample were in the age group of 20–50, and one would expect strong immunity power in this age group. He says that we would definitely like to recommend primary and secondary tests to asymptomatic patients after monitoring.