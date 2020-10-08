Discussions on the use of drugs have been in the news since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood. Well, we do not know how much dugs are used in Bollywood, but in the meantime, on the same issue, the best web series has launched on its free platform which tells a lot about the drug trade and the story behind it. is.

story: The story of this blazing web series begins in the 70s from a jungle where some people are looking for an herb that is said to be magical and can prove to be a panacea in the treatment of many mental ailments such as Alzheimer’s. . The story of this series becomes this herb, which is not used right but wrong. In the search of this herb, many people have further greed, due to which many people have to lose their lives. In the series, such a trap of drugs is shown, which can be blown away by anyone.

Review: This web series of MX shows how criminal, system, corporate and other people are not connected to the drug trade. The series featured a black face of the media that people probably want to see today. In the series, Virender leaves a small role of Saxena, an elderly scientist, but the media shows him as a Naxalite as he works for the marginalized. In this series, Akshay Oberoi, Ranbir Shourie and Mrunmayee Godbole are cast. These people have put so much life in their roles that you will wait for their scene. The first episode of the series will succeed in tying you up as the performance of a drug addict is enough to bind you. Shweta Basu Prasad and Nakula Bhalla in the role of Prakash Belavadi and his assistant in the role of Doctor are tremendous. It would not be right to say more than this, otherwise you will not enjoy it.

Why see: When there is so much discussion about drugs, it is necessary to watch such a thriller web series.