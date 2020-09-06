Shortly earlier than the EU’s determination on sanctions in opposition to Turkey within the Mediterranean dispute, Ankara takes on all of Europe. The Turkish military, air power and navy gathered sturdy items on Sunday for a maneuver on the divided island of Cyprus, which is believed to be close to massive pure gasoline reserves.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned neighboring Greece of “painful experiences” on the battlefield if the battle escalated. International Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu attacked the French President Emmanuel Macron and Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Ankara believes it will probably afford the laborious line: if the EU ought to undertake sanctions, Turkey desires to terminate the refugee settlement.

Fighter planes, warships, fight drones, submarines, helicopters and troopers from Turkey and the Turkish a part of the island participate within the multi-day maneuver in Cyprus. The army train, which is known as after a Turkish pilot killed by the Greek Cypriots in 1964, takes place yearly, however this time it’s meant as an indication of energy within the Mediterranean dispute, because the pro-government newspaper “Yeni Safak” identified.

The march on the island, whose Greek half is a part of the EU, matches Erdogan’s sharp rhetoric. His nation is politically, economically and militarily sturdy sufficient to “tear up immoral playing cards and paperwork,” the president stated on Saturday.

Aggressive act

He’s alluding to Greek territorial claims within the Aegean and Mediterranean, which Turkey rejects as extreme. Ankara is looking for pure gasoline in disputed waters round Cyprus and close to Greek islands. Greece regards this as an aggressive act.

In rows, Turkish authorities politicians spoke up with sharp criticism of the EU. Cavusoglu stated Macron had fallen into “hysteria” over Turkey’s army engagement in Libya. On the identical time, he attacked Chancellor Kurz, who had accused Erdogan of utilizing Turks in Europe for his political functions. Cavusoglu accused Kurz of getting a “sick mentality”.

Numan Kurtulmus, a vice-chairman of Erdogan’s ruling social gathering AKP, tackled EU Council President Charles Michel, who had outlined a “carrot and stick” tactic of the EU in opposition to Turkey. Michel meant a combination of sanctions and incentives resembling further funds in refugee coverage.

Kurtulmus complained that Michel had completely nothing to say to Turkey. The federal government in Ankara denied stories that 40 tanks had been relocated to the land border with Greece due to the strain with Athens. The relocation had been deliberate for a very long time and had nothing to do with the present disaster.

On the finish of the month the EU desires to debate Greece, Cyprus and France’s calls for for sanctions in opposition to Turkey. Vital opponents of Turkey within the EU are already assembly this Thursday in Corsica for a summit of the EU Mediterranean nations.

Germany has to this point resisted sanctions and tried to mediate between Turkey and Greece. Macron stated, nevertheless, that Germany and different EU nations have in the meantime taken the French line: “Now everybody can see that there’s a downside.”

France is Ankara’s strongest opponent

The French President is essentially the most highly effective critic of Turkey within the EU. He sees Turkish politics in Libya and the Japanese Mediterranean as an try by Erdogan to tie in with the rule of the Ottoman Empire within the area.

In a video message for a convention in Lugano, Switzerland, Macron stated Turkey was appearing out of a “fantasy of its historical past” and benefiting from a US and NATO withdrawal from the realm. Macron lately despatched the plane provider “Charles de Gaulle” to the japanese Mediterranean to help Greece.

Brussels is contemplating sanctions in opposition to ships and firms concerned in Turkey’s controversial gasoline search. In an extra step, complete sectors of the Turkish financial system could possibly be punished with punitive measures.

Ankara, nevertheless, is unimpressed. He would not imagine that there can be EU sanctions, stated AKP spokesman Ömer Celik. If that’s the case, Turkey will stop its cooperation with the EU on the refugee challenge. In March Erdogan quickly opened the border with Greece to refugees to place strain on Europe.