Valkenburg has passed the peak of high water in the Geul, reports the South Limburg Safety Region. “The rise in water in Valkenburg is decreasing. The peak is now on its way to Meerssen.” In Meerssen, that peak is expected around noon. The high water wave is not expected to cause excessive nuisance there either, according to the Limburg Water Board.

