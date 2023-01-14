Due to the continuous rain of the past few days, the water level of several rivers has risen sharply. This will lead to flooding, especially in the west of the river area, because the river Linge overflowed there on Friday evening. water board Rivierenland known.

According to the Rivierenland water board, streets and fields have been flooded with water due to the heavy rainfall, for example in Leerdam in Utrecht and Gelderse Geldermalsen in Gelderland. An unknown number of cellars, barns and homes were also flooded there.

A spokesman for the water board said to it on Saturday morning NOS Radio 1 Journal that the Linge is usually 80 centimeters above NAP, but currently double that due to the heavy rainfall. “On large rivers such as the Maas, Waal and Rhine, we see high water more often, but we very rarely see the Linge rise that high.”

Wet January

The water level of other rivers, such as the Maas, the Rhine and the Waal, is also high. According to weatherman Peter Kuipers Munneke, 91 millimeters of rain has fallen so far this month, while the average for the month of January is 71 millimeters. He calls it at the NOS the “wettest January ever”, measured up to January 14.

The Rivierenland water board has installed extra pumps around the Linge and states that the pumping stations are running at full speed. Nevertheless, it says it cannot prevent “this form of flooding due to extreme weather” everywhere.