Update with videoThe water in the Dutch rivers is high due to the heavy rainfall in recent days, but in several places the peak has not yet been reached. Loevestein Castle in Zaltbommel, Gelderland, is no longer accessible due to high water and is temporarily closed. And near Zutphen, the monumental building the IJsselstroom has ended up even further in the danger zone.
Latest update:
27-12-23, 20:28
